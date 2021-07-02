RISE celebrates the end of its 22-day summer school program

RISE Foundation hosted a celebration Wednesday in Waynesboro at the organization’s Black library as it’s 22-day summer school program successfully ended.

The students, ranging from kindergarten to seventh grade, and their families gathered to mark the occasion with spelling activities and even a mock trial.

RISE Co-founders Chanda McGuffin and Sharon Fitz battled through numerous problems to complete the first summer school program in their new location, including the falling through of a pair of teachers, which left only three teachers remaining. From there, they looked for support from all over the country and made small tweaks to make the program more efficient, like having the students all learn in the same room.

“I think we’re most proud of how it flowed,” McGuffin said. “We had a vision of how the school was going to be since it’s the first time it was here, so logistically, it was just an outpouring of support from around the country. We did this because of RISE’s reach all around the country.”

McGuffin also pointed out the sense of community that was built within the program itself, with kids of all ages stepping up to help each other regardless of age differences.

