RISE celebrates the end of its 22-day summer school program

RISE Foundation hosted a celebration Wednesday in Waynesboro at the organization’s Black library as it’s 22-day summer school program successfully ended.
The students, ranging from kindergarten to seventh grade, and their families gathered to mark the occasion with spelling activities and even a mock trial.
RISE Co-founders Chanda McGuffin and Sharon Fitz battled through numerous problems to complete the first summer school program in their new location, including the falling through of a pair of teachers, which left only three teachers remaining. From there, they looked for support from all over the country and made small tweaks to make the program more efficient, like having the students all learn in the same room.
“I think we’re most proud of how it flowed,” McGuffin said. “We had a vision of how the school was going to be since it’s the first time it was here, so logistically, it was just an outpouring of support from around the country. We did this because of RISE’s reach all around the country.”
McGuffin also pointed out the sense of community that was built within the program itself, with kids of all ages stepping up to help each other regardless of age differences.
“When we come through the door, we’re all one,” she said. “This is the RISE family, and we’re going to take care of our family.”
Younger students showcased what they learned about the history of Africa and Juneteenth for their parents, as the program attempted to fill the gaps in what traditional education teaches children.
“Kids are going to retain what you emphasize with them,” McGuffin said. “We taught them about Africa in the first week, and the kids still remember that. They knew that kings and queens come from Africa. They’re always taught about slavery, but we didn’t come from slaves. We came from kings and queens.”
The students participated in a mock trial with their parents as jurors, an experience designed to show them what it is like to be a judge, lawyer or court reporter, according to Fitz.
“We’re hoping to be able to keep this going and one day be able to fully do a mock trial where we can use one of the court buildings and bring in other young people,” Fitz said. “It’s to help them learn the process. When you learn it from this side, you will have no desire to be on the other side.”
RISE will host an official graduation for the students, as well as a way to provide them with back-to-school supplies, in August.