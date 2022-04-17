Riverheads athletic director Tim Morris retiring after spending 13 years with the Gladiators

GREENVILLE — Riverheads is bidding a heartfelt and emotional farewell to the top man in its athletic department.

Athletic director Tim Morris is retiring at the end of the fiscal school year (June 30) after spending 13 years with the Gladiators, the last three in the AD/assistant principal position, and 34 total years in education.

“I have been in a school in some shape or form from a first-grader until today since 1971,” said Morris, who turns 56 on May 1. “I have no regrets. It has been enjoyable every bit of it.”

He said there wasn’t a singular defining moment that led to his decision to retire.

“It just was time to move on and find out what I wanted to do when I grow up,” Morris said laughing in his office during Thursday’s interview. “It is time for a different type of challenge. I want more time to focus on family, and I’d love to travel and see more of our great country. I love traveling, and now the time will be there.”

Morris said the shelve life of ADs, just like head coaches, is growing shorter and shorter at the high school level.

“The AD position is much more fast-paced than it has ever been,” he said. “There isn’t much down time anymore. The more successful your athletic programs become, the more you have to become a salesman to get teams to come and play you.”

Morris has battled has entire tenure as the AD to get a full 10-game schedule for the dynasty football program as well as in other sports.

The AD job is a massive time-consuming endeavor, ranging from scheduling to securing transportation in this time of bus driver shortages to covering the athletic events. That doesn’t include all the behind-the-scenes paperwork and meetings at the district, regional and state levels. Morris said he may be out at events anywhere from three to four nights per week the entire school year. He arrives at Riverheads at 7:10 a.m. and leaves around 9:30 p.m. or later on game nights.

The assistant principal title also means he has to deal with student-related issues and disciplinary matters.

“You aren’t going to see many guys staying in for the long term, especially those with young children,” he said.

And COVID-19 certainly didn’t help matters.

“Tough and difficult times,” Morris said. “We never completed the winter 2020 season and lost the entire spring season. Then we had condensed seasons. We had limited fans, which severely hurt our revenue stream. We had to play state championships on the other team’s home courts instead of a neutral site. All the protocols differed from one school system to another. The saddest day for me was when I had to go around and lock up all of our athletic facilities.

“A lot of athletic programs around the state aren’t bouncing back as the kids haven’t come back out, causing schools not to field some teams.” he said. “This current cycle of kids have not gotten the true four-year high school experience, and that is extremely disappointing.”

Morris is the third prominent name to leave Riverheads since the beginning of the school year. Former boys basketball head coach Chad Coffey left days before the start of school to become the executive director of the Rockbridge Area Recreation Organization (RARO) in Lexington. Coffey had coached the Gladiators for nine seasons. Then legendary football head coach Robert Casto retired in January after leading the Gladiators to their sixth-straight Class 1 state championship in December and ninth overall during his 26 years at the helm.

Morris spent his first 10 years at Riverheads as a teacher and head coach. He coached girls basketball for seven seasons, golf five and softball one. His girls basketball teams in the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons reached the state semifinals. Prior to Morris, girls basketball had only one district championship and one state appearance.

Morris left the coaching arena at Riverheads to become the AD when Matt Stevens moved up into the big chair at the school as the principal. The administration side was nothing new for Morris as he served as the AD at Covington High School from 2005-09 before going to Riverheads.

The Gladiators have long been known for their strong athletic programs, and they didn’t miss a beat under Morris’ watch. Besides Casto terrorizing opponents on the football field with one state title after another, the volleyball team was the Class 1 runner-up three consecutive years and girls basketball was also a state runner-up two seasons ago.

Morris owns three state championship rings from his days as an assistant coach in football and boys basketball at William Monroe High School in Greene County. He was the offensive coordinator for the Greene Dragons when they won the football title in 1991 under head coach Martin Mooney. He sat along side boys basketball head coach Randy Michie for consecutive titles in 1993-94 and 1994-95.

Morris, who is a 1984 graduate of William Monroe, said those were among the proudest moments of his long career.

“To go back to my alma mater and be able to win state championships with my former high school coaches was really special,” he said. “I don’t think it gets any better than that. Those were the first football and boys basketball titles in school history.”

Stevens started to choke up when asked what Morris has meant to Riverheads.

“It is tough to put into words,” said Stevens, taking a few moments to collect himself in the school’s cafeteria. “Tim has a tremendous passion and energy for working with kids. He has a kids-first mindset. He’s not afraid of work, and to come in and put in the time.

“He is one of those throwback coaches that brings passion to teaching and coaching. As a former coach, Tim uses that experience to provide our coaching staffs with leadership. I know I have leaned on him a lot times for advice and help.”

Stevens said one of Morris’ biggest assets is his great demeanor.

“That allows him to work with all types of coaches and other administrators,” he said. “Tim is going to be missed on a lot of levels.”

Buffalo Gap athletic director Andrew Grove said his friend put everything he had into the position.

“Tim basically lived at the school or was on the road following his teams,” said Grove, who has also announced he is leaving his position at Gap after seven years to take an assistant principal spot at Wilson Middle School (Rod Bowers is leaving Wilson Middle to succeed Grove). “He put in the hours above and beyond. He did the job right. You aren’t going to replace 34 years of wisdom and experience overnight.

“Tim was a great partner to work with,” Grove said. “We have worked a lot together the past year after we dropped to Class 1. He has been a tremendous help for me learning about Region 1B and Class 1.”

Boys basketball head coach Patrick Weller echoed Stevens’ sentiments.

“Tim’s calm demeanor and experienced leadership will be missed greatly at Riverheads,” he said. “Through the turbulent and challenging times in which he led our department, his tireless dedication and commitment to our student-athletes and coaches never wavered. Personally, I will miss our weekly conversations about coaching and life, and am grateful to be able to call him a friend.”

Preston Woods, who finished his third season as the Gladiators girls basketball head coach last winter, also had high praise for his boss.

“I would say that Tim has been a good outlet for me being a younger coach,” he said. “I felt like we could relate so well since he not too long ago was in the same office and in the same chair as the girls basketball coach.

“I have learned so much from him, more than just basketball. Also every decision that I feel he has made was always in the best interest of the student-athletes and his coaching staff,” Woods said.

Morris said he’ll have nothing but good memories from his 13 years as a member of Red Pride Nation.

“I hope I am leaving the position in as good of shape as when I took over,” he said. “I love watching kids have success in school, on the athletic fields and beyond. I hope I have played a small role on making them more beneficial to our society.

“I had some great runs as a coach and AD, but it was always a team effort everywhere I have been. I had great people around me at every school,” Morris said.