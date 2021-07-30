Supporters of transgender rights saddened by Augusta County School Board's decision

Will Hawpe’s father Matt Hawpe said he is bothered by how self-described Christians are reacting to the proposed transgender policies, adding that using the Bible “to spew hate at kids and automatically qualifying them as sexual predators just because they want to use the bathrooms that they identify as” is wrong.

Amy Hawpe agreed.

“My son was created by God just the way he is, just like every other child,” she said.

Matt Hawpe said he thinks the political climate has not helped the discussion about transgender students.

“If this was a different time, maybe a different president, but we had the same issue, I don’t think it would be as riled up as it is,” he said, adding the debate over critical race theory and wearing face masks are examples of how heated people have become over issues they disagree about.

Maya Simmons, 22, from Augusta County said she wasn’t surprised with the community turnout and range of emotions, but was surprised by the school board’s decision.