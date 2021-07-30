Supporters of transgender rights saddened by Augusta County School Board's decision

FISHERSVILLE — Before her son spoke at Thursday’s school board meeting, Amy Hawpe told him, “Just be strong. You have to stand up for what is right.”
The Augusta County School Board unanimously voted not to approve nondiscrimination policies that would have added language related to transgender students at its Thursday night meeting. Before it did, Amy Hawpe’s son Will Hawpe addressed the packed auditorium at Wilson Memorial High School.
With his parents Amy and Matt Hawpe behind him on the stage, 13-year-old Will Hawpe told the crowd he has identified as male for nearly his entire life. He said he was uncomfortable using bathrooms that do not match his gender identity and urged school board members to approve a policy allowing transgender students to use their preferred pronouns and the ability to use bathrooms and facilities that match them.
Will Hawpe said he had not planned of addressing the crowd, but felt moved to after hearing what others were saying who opposed the proposed transgender policies.
“I didn’t want to go up and speak. I was very nervous.” he said after the meeting. “It was just making me angry what people were saying.”
Amy Hawpe said she was bothered by how the crowd booed anyone who spoke in favor of the proposed policies.
“For me this is so much bigger than a bathroom issue,” Amy Hawpe said. “This is about the way they are treating children.”
Will Hawpe’s father Matt Hawpe said he is bothered by how self-described Christians are reacting to the proposed transgender policies, adding that using the Bible “to spew hate at kids and automatically qualifying them as sexual predators just because they want to use the bathrooms that they identify as” is wrong.
Amy Hawpe agreed.
“My son was created by God just the way he is, just like every other child,” she said.
Matt Hawpe said he thinks the political climate has not helped the discussion about transgender students.
“If this was a different time, maybe a different president, but we had the same issue, I don’t think it would be as riled up as it is,” he said, adding the debate over critical race theory and wearing face masks are examples of how heated people have become over issues they disagree about.
Maya Simmons, 22, from Augusta County said she wasn’t surprised with the community turnout and range of emotions, but was surprised by the school board’s decision.
“I wasn’t surprised by people’s fear and anger about the situation,” she said. “Everybody has an idea about what they think should have been the right decision to be made. I really thought that the school board would have their minds and their hearts with the children who are in the schools. It was clear that the school board was influenced by the turnout of the crowd.”
Simmons, who recently graduated from the University of Virginia, said she was surprised so few supporters of transgender rights attended the meeting.
“There were so many people in our community who were not represented in that room and there is this false majority of people that were present in that room because of the fear that was installed in everyone that couldn’t show up,” she said. “I feel like we’re just letting our fear guide us.”
Will said the community needs to be more understanding.
“Think about your children, because I know some kids that are at my school and their parents are Republican but they want to come out as homosexual or transgender and they’re scared to because of their parents and the way their parents have brought them up,” he said. “And they’re scared to come out because they think that their parents are going to yell at them.”
Jen Jones with the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center in Staunton said she was “heartbroken” by the school board’s decision and thinks transgender students will now not feel safe attending Augusta County schools.
“I would urge the community to support trans students, to be vocal about it and to let them know that you love them and support them,” Jones said.