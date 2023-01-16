SVGS performing arts students to perform play about female empowerment

FISHERSVILLE — Women of the universe, unite.

The Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School is bringing girl power in a unique twist to Greek mythology when its performing arts students perform “The Olympians” next weekend at the ShenanArts theater in the Hilltop.

"The Olympians" is a jukebox musical play written by Cara Reichel. The play revolves around three heroines chosen by Greek goddesses to undertake a treacherous quest. Along the way, they discover the power of friendship and the value of staying true to oneself.

During the play’s rehearsals on Wednesday evening, actors were not in their costumes yet but were still perfecting their tunes and remembering lines.

Cassy Whitacre, the play’s director and the school’s theater and communications instructor, said women as main characters are not often seen in plays or films.

“I like the storyline mainly because it’s about a new take on the Greek hero mythology,” she said. “It’s about finding and highlighting the female heroines.”

In addition to the unique character portrayals, the musical score will include pop hits such as “Wide Open Spaces” by The Chicks, “One Way or Another” by Blondie, “Venus” by Bananarama, “Bad Day by Daniel Powter and “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson.

The cast includes students from Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County. Buffalo Gap High School junior Lauren Ghidoni, who plays Alexis, one of the three heroines in the play, said her character teaches others to be compassionate and independent.

“I think Lexi is a good representation of a woman that can be on her own,” she said. “I think women these days can see an inspiration from that.”

Staunton High School junior Jayden Golder, who plays Alexis’ younger brother Zander, said his practice for the play has improved immensely through different acting workshops and games to imagine what traits their characters should have on stage.

“We did something called viewpoints, which is a bunch of different things,” Golder said. “We mostly work with grids and stuff like we walk in straight lines in angles if you want to seem more stressed or direct.”

Ghidoni said she plans to pursue a career in filmmaking after high school.

“Even if I’m not going to be an actor on set, it's nice to have that knowledge in that career,” she said.

Both actors said thinking about the upcoming big night is “nerve-wracking,” but they are excited to perform for the community.

“I’m excited to be working with the people we’re working with because they are amazing and awesome,” Ghidoni said.

Golder agreed.

“Yeah, this is one of my favorite casts I have ever done a show with,” he said.

Although it is a stretch to change the double standard for females in plays, Whitacre said this play would be a start.

“I think that more girls can see strong and independent-thinking women who aren’t necessarily defined by the men around them to be represented on stage, in movies and on TV,” she said. “I think it’ll be easier to recognize themselves and say to themselves, ‘yeah. You know what? I can be tough and don’t have to be a girly girl.”

The performance will run Thursday through Sunday at ShenanArts in Staunton. Performance times are 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 for students 18 and under, $12 for senior citizens and college students, and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased on ShenanArts.org.