Valley Academy’s Beth Teachey named Waynesboro teacher of the year

FISHERSVILLE — Beth Teachey had two things to celebrate Tuesday. The first was her birthday, and the second was winning Waynesboro’s teacher of the year.
Teachey learned of her achievement during a virtual Teacher of the Year celebration honoring her and six other finalists Tuesday evening. She was overwhelmed when she learned she was the winner.
“People are always saying it’s an honor to be nominated, and it truly is, especially when you’re in the company of people that you know are exceptional at what they do,” Teachey said.
Teachey has spent the last two years teaching English at Valley Academy, the regional alternative school that serves Waynesboro and Augusta County Students.
Ironically, Teachey swore she would never be a teacher, but her career path led her right to teach. Before starting her career in education, Teachey worked in the insurance industry. Her best days were ones where she could train new employees or help clients better understand their insurance options. When her children were young, she took an opportunity to teach preschool before becoming the director of a large private preschool.
Teachey then hoped to return to her original plan of pursuing an advanced degree to become a counselor for troubled teenagers. Substituting allowed her to take classes, and she realized what she had been avoiding all along — that she loved teaching.
Teachey said, out of the blue, she had the opportunity to teach English at Kate Collins Middle School, where she taught for 15 years. She was not certified to teach and didn’t have a degree in education. Still, her degrees in English and Psychology focusing on adolescent development and literacy made it easy to obtain a provisional license. During that time, Teachey earned her master’s degree in literacy through a cohort run by the school system.
“It was a great experience, and it didn’t take me long for me to be hooked,” Teachey said.
In 2019, Teachey was given the opportunity to teach at Valley Academy, which she considers her dream job — it combined her past wish to be a counselor who worked with struggling teenagers and her calling to teach.
Teachey believes relationship building is the key to successful learning and works hard to build a good relationship with her students. For her, that first starts with recognizing where a student is both academically and mentally. Teachey said that means being open, flexible and nonjudgemental.
She also works to understand why a student might misbehave to leave class. Teachey said students might feel inadequate or don’t feel comfortable in the academic portion of what you’re doing. Even during those hard times, Teachey says you have to have a sense of humor.
“You can’t take it personally, and you have to keep welcoming them back no matter how bad the day before was, [or] the minute before was,” Teachey said. “You just keep [saying], ‘Hey, glad you’re back.”’
Valley Academy Director C.J. Van Devander said their program greatly appreciates Teachey’s willingness to go above and beyond her normal teaching abilities.
“Beth has a tremendous ability to connect,” Van Devander said. “Connect with our staff, our faculty, our parents, our community, and most importantly, her ability to connect with our students. That is why Beth was chosen as the Valley Academy 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year.
Teachey is thankful for the support from both the community and the Waynesboro school system through a challenging year.