Valley Academy’s Beth Teachey named Waynesboro teacher of the year

Teachey said, out of the blue, she had the opportunity to teach English at Kate Collins Middle School, where she taught for 15 years. She was not certified to teach and didn’t have a degree in education. Still, her degrees in English and Psychology focusing on adolescent development and literacy made it easy to obtain a provisional license. During that time, Teachey earned her master’s degree in literacy through a cohort run by the school system.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was a great experience, and it didn’t take me long for me to be hooked,” Teachey said.

In 2019, Teachey was given the opportunity to teach at Valley Academy, which she considers her dream job — it combined her past wish to be a counselor who worked with struggling teenagers and her calling to teach.

Teachey believes relationship building is the key to successful learning and works hard to build a good relationship with her students. For her, that first starts with recognizing where a student is both academically and mentally. Teachey said that means being open, flexible and nonjudgemental.

She also works to understand why a student might misbehave to leave class. Teachey said students might feel inadequate or don’t feel comfortable in the academic portion of what you’re doing. Even during those hard times, Teachey says you have to have a sense of humor.