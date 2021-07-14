Virginia's crumbling schools tour stops at Waynesboro High School

If school funding were on a grade scale, parts of Waynesboro High School would be failing.

However, that could soon no longer be the case.

Virginia’s Coalition of Small and Rural Schools continued its “crumbling schools tour” on Tuesday with a tour of Waynesboro High School.

Keith Perrigan, the president of the coalition, was one of many in attendance hoping to help gain the attention of Virginia’s general assembly, which will meet in a special session on Aug. 2 to discuss the distribution of more than $4 billion in federal relief funding.

“In Virginia, our state is divided up into eight superintendent regions,” Perrigan said. “Our coalition is hosting one of these tours in each of the eight regions. Our goal is to draw attention across the state that school infrastructure is a huge issue.”

According to Perrigan, the Virginia Department of Education is recommending that out of the $4.3 billion available from in-state discretionary funds, $2.6 billion be set aside for infrastructure renovation across the state for schools in rural and small areas.

If approved, Waynesboro High School would be just one of many schools in Virginia to receive a massive overhaul in its facilities.