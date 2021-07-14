Virginia's crumbling schools tour stops at Waynesboro High School

If school funding were on a grade scale, parts of Waynesboro High School would be failing.
However, that could soon no longer be the case.
Virginia’s Coalition of Small and Rural Schools continued its “crumbling schools tour” on Tuesday with a tour of Waynesboro High School.
Keith Perrigan, the president of the coalition, was one of many in attendance hoping to help gain the attention of Virginia’s general assembly, which will meet in a special session on Aug. 2 to discuss the distribution of more than $4 billion in federal relief funding.
“In Virginia, our state is divided up into eight superintendent regions,” Perrigan said. “Our coalition is hosting one of these tours in each of the eight regions. Our goal is to draw attention across the state that school infrastructure is a huge issue.”
According to Perrigan, the Virginia Department of Education is recommending that out of the $4.3 billion available from in-state discretionary funds, $2.6 billion be set aside for infrastructure renovation across the state for schools in rural and small areas.
If approved, Waynesboro High School would be just one of many schools in Virginia to receive a massive overhaul in its facilities.
Jeffrey Cassell, the superintendent for Waynesboro City Schools, led the tour throughout the 83-year-old building. Although the school has received $21 million through investments from the city for the renovation of the 1930s and 1950s sections of the building, Cassell said the school still needs some massive infrastructural overhauls elsewhere.
The area of the school particularly in the most need of repair is the wing of classrooms that was added on to the original building in the 1970s.
“The ’70s addition has significant needs,” Cassell said. “It’s really in very bad shape and, in fact, needs to be demolished and a new wing constructed. That’s cheaper than trying to renovate and secure the structural deficits.”
A stark contrast could be seen and felt when leaving the new-and-improved classrooms of the school and entering the 1970s wing of the property. Dimmed lighting and weaker air conditioning greeted attendees who were encouraged to walk through the school’s outdated biology and chemistry labs that lay in desperate need for a modern-day overhaul.
According to Cassell, to make these changes happen, funding is needed from the state, federal government, or both.
“We’re hopeful to be able to utilize some of the American Recovery Plan funds, Ezra funds or even if there is, in fact, an infrastructure bill from Washington, that some of that money will be focused to school facilities,” Cassell said. “That’s part of the reason for the timing of the tour this summer.”
Larry Cummings, the strategic marketing solutions leader of TRANE HVAC Parts & Supplies, has seen numerous schools that are in similar shape to Waynesboro High.
To him, the numerous cases of weakened facilities throughout the country began over ten years ago, when America’s economy took a historic turn for the worse.
“What happened after the recession in 2008 [was] a lot of states had to stop giving money to education like they had done historically,” Cummings said. “What happens then is deferred maintenance, which grows over time.”
HVAC systems get older, lighting burns out and rooftop units begin wearing away, among other issues that Cummings has seen while with TRANE.
When looking back at the history of how some of America’s schools were built over 50 years ago, Cummings isn’t surprised that Waynesboro’s 1970s wing finally needs to be replaced.
“In the ’30s and ’50s, construction was actually really solid,” Cummings said. “In the ‘70s, it became a little more challenging because you had higher interest rates. A lot of times, you could see contractors kind of taking shortcuts. Sometimes what we see from ‘70s construction is it’s not as good as before it or after that.”
A three-phase plan to upgrade the high school’s infrastructure began in 2018.
Waynesboro High School Principal Bryan Stamm said phase one of the project focused on renovating the original existing building from the 1930s as well as the 1950s addition facing Poplar and Main Street.
Phase two would begin with building the new classroom wing along Main Street to replace the 1970s wing. New science, math and art facilities would be added to the school and would also be the closest to the central office on the building’s east side.
The final phase would include the demolition of the current 1970s wing and the construction of a new regulation-sized gymnasium for Little Giants sporting events that would connect the existing building and new additions of the school with a new conference area.
“This is a great opportunity for us to work with different leaders throughout the state and different leaders locally to try and move in that direction and make sure we get to a phase two, then we get to a phase three,” Stamm said. “That’s what our students deserve, that’s what our faculty deserves and that’s what our community deserves.”
Like Stamm, Cassell is also excited for the new additions to Waynesboro High School, especially for those that would benefit the school’s student athletes.
“Almost all high schools of any size have two gymnasiums,” Cassell said. “I’d like to see, after the classroom addition, a new full-size gymnasium with locker rooms that open out into the football, soccer, track and tennis complex.”
Fixing the issues at Waynesboro High and other small-town schools across the state won’t happen overnight, Perrigan said.
“Having flexibility with some of the federal dollars that we have to do new construction is going to be paramount for us to tackle this issue,” Perrigan said. “But again, there’s not a local solution for it, there’s not a state solution for it, there’s not a federal solution – all three of those groups have to come together to solve [the] problem that’s really a nationwide crisis.”
At the end of the day, though, Stamm said the ones who really benefit from the changes are the students.
“I think it means opportunity,” Stamm said. “It means investment for our kids. When they see that representatives from the state, our school board, our city council, or Dr. Cassel [are] putting that investment and that emphasis on ‘this is what’s best for you’ … when kids feel invested in, they’re going to put their best foot forward 100%.
“We’re trying to give our kids as many options as possible,” Stamm said. “To do that, you need facilities.”