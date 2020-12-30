Waynesboro educator petitions for local schools to operate virtually until COVID-19 numbers improve

As COVID-19 cases continue to grow in the region, a Waynesboro teacher hopes school officials will consider a virtual learning model after classes resume in January to keep students and staff safe.
Kathryn Brown started an online petition asking officials from the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro school districts to use a virtual model of instruction until data from the Virginia Department of Health suggests it's safer to return to in-person classes.
“It definitely feels like the situation in our community is worsening over time,” Brown said. “It does not appear to be getting better as of right now.”
In the petition, Brown, a second-grade teacher at William Perry Elementary, cited concerns about the spread of the virus in the community.
“Our schools are part of our community, and therefore, the decisions regarding when schools are safe to open should come from monitoring the data from our community,” Brown said in the petition. “We cannot treat them as separate entities, as they are intertwined, and each affects the other.”
As it stands, all three school districts will be entirely virtual for a short time when students begin the spring semester on Jan. 5. Augusta County and Waynesboro Public Schools plan to resume in-person classes on Jan. 11, and Staunton City Schools will return to the classroom on Jan. 19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the highest risk of transmission in schools occurs when the number of new cases per 100,000 persons within the last 14 days is greater than 200 and the percentage of RT-PCR tests that are positive during the last 14 days is greater than 10%.
As of Wednesday, the total number of new cases per 100,000 persons in Staunton within the last 14 days is 1,545, and the percentage of RT-PCR tests that are positive during the last 14 days is 12.5%, according to the VDH COVID-19 Pandemic Metrics Core Indicator. For Augusta County, the total number of new cases per 100,000 persons within the last 14 days is 1,083, and the percentage of RT-PCR tests that are positive during the last 14 days is 22.7%. In Waynesboro, the total number of new cases per 100,000 persons within the last 14 days is 1,193, and the percentage of RT-PCR tests that are positive during the last 14 days is 17.7%.
Brown’s petition asks that school officials wait to resume in-person learning “until the number of new cases per 100,000 persons is less than 200 and the positivity rate is less than 10% to return to a hybrid model of instruction.”
“If we all do our part, including letting data guide when we return to in-person classes, we can get students back into the classroom more quickly and safely,” Brown said in the petition.
On Nov. 23, Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, sent an email to superintendents of local school districts and recommended that schools return to a virtual format following the Thanksgiving holiday. Both Augusta County Schools and Waynesboro Public Schools finished the semester with a hybrid model of instruction.
Since then, no further recommendations from Dr. Kornegay have been shared with the public, Brown said.
“I don’t know if there’s been any further guidance, but I would have to wonder since the situation has only worsened since then,” Brown said.
Brown understands there’s a lot of concerns about students not being in school. However, she feels like teachers can meet the needs of students virtually, which she feels is the safest option at this time.
“When we’re in person, and a student is struggling with being successful, then we have a set procedure that we go through to put interventions in place to help them, and we really haven’t developed that to the degree that we could for virtual,” Brown said. “I think that we could return to a virtual model and put our focus and attention on how we could put interventions in place for students who aren’t responding to what we’re doing for the whole class.”