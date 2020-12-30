Waynesboro educator petitions for local schools to operate virtually until COVID-19 numbers improve

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brown’s petition asks that school officials wait to resume in-person learning “until the number of new cases per 100,000 persons is less than 200 and the positivity rate is less than 10% to return to a hybrid model of instruction.”

“If we all do our part, including letting data guide when we return to in-person classes, we can get students back into the classroom more quickly and safely,” Brown said in the petition.

On Nov. 23, Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, sent an email to superintendents of local school districts and recommended that schools return to a virtual format following the Thanksgiving holiday. Both Augusta County Schools and Waynesboro Public Schools finished the semester with a hybrid model of instruction.

Since then, no further recommendations from Dr. Kornegay have been shared with the public, Brown said.

“I don’t know if there’s been any further guidance, but I would have to wonder since the situation has only worsened since then,” Brown said.

Brown understands there’s a lot of concerns about students not being in school. However, she feels like teachers can meet the needs of students virtually, which she feels is the safest option at this time.