Waynesboro High School students return to the stage after 2 year hiatus to perform 'Anastasia: the Musical'

For the first time since March of 2020, the students of Waynesboro High School will bring a musical to the stage of the Louis Spilman Auditorium.

The students will bring the story of “Anastasia: the Musical” to the stage on April 22-24 for the school‘s first iteration of their spring musical since Grease in 2020. The show is based on the 2016 musical, which itself is based on the 1997 animated film.

The show follows Anya, an orphan suffering from amnesia, in St. Petersburg, Russia, shortly after the Russian Revolution. The Bolsheviks have risen to power, and the country wanders the fate of Grand Duchess Anastasia.

Theater teacher Samantha Nichols said the show allows the students and audiences to get a glimpse into the history and compared the events to what is occurring in Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion of the country.

“It gives them a chance to see fiction and reality coming together on stage,” Nichols said. “Which, of course, current events wise has come out of nowhere to be what is actually happening. In truth, our story is a story of refugees, families being torn apart, and people being forced to flee their homes because of the fear of a government that is essentially greedy down to its very core. Whether that’s the Romanovs or the Bolsheviks in our story.”

Senior Olivia Edwards plays the titular role of Anya and Anastasia. Edwards said she’s excited to finally be back on the stage to present a show for the community and highlighted her character’s transition throughout the show.

“I love from the beginning how headstrong she is and how she can stand up for herself while also being terrified not knowing who she is,” Edwards said. “She’s still able to take care of herself, which I absolutely love. Her internal journey from knowing that she’s Anya to slowly becoming Anastasia is like an inner turmoil.”

Freshman Will Otto plays the role of Dmitry in the show, a man who originally plans to exploit Anya for personal gain. Otto said he appreciates how his character begins to see the bigger picture in the events unfolding around him as the show progresses.

“Dmitry is this charming con man who is only looking out for [himself],” Otto said. “As the play goes on, he slowly begins to realize that there are so many coincidences that Anya has with Anastasia. It comes to the point that he realizes, ‘this isn’t just some con to me anymore. This is something I need to see through to the end.’”

Nichols said the return to the stage gives her students revitalized energy for theater.

“During a year without shows for our students, the morale went down so quickly because they didn’t have an outlet for their art,” Nichols said. “I’ve seen so many of my theater students who I had last year just completely shift from walking away because they couldn’t physically act out the things they were learning to the chance to fully express themselves in this space which has been so freeing to have for them.”

The productions on April 22 and 23 will be at 7:30 p.m. at Waynesboro High School, and the Sunday showing on April 24 is at 2 p.m. You can purchase tickets through the high school’s website.

