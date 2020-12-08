Waynesboro Public Schools will begin spring semester with a hybrid model on Jan. 5

Waynesboro Public Schools will resume in-person classes in a hybrid model and start the spring semester as originally planned on Jan. 5.

Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell gave an update on the 2020-2021 reopening plan at Tuesday night's School Board meeting. He didn't recommend any changes to the schedule at this time.

“We continue to find that our mitigation strategies are appropriate and appear to be working in the building and that our buildings are safe and we are not having significant transmissions or outbreaks,” Cassell said.

As of Tuesday night, there were seven active COVID-19 cases in Waynesboro Public Schools, including four students and three staff members. Cassell said that was out of 3,600 students and staff members combined.

Elementary students returned to in-person classes in the current hybrid model on Nov. 10. Middle school students were scheduled to return on Dec. 1, but staffing issues resulting from positive COVID-19 cases delayed the planned opening. High school students were scheduled to return on Jan. 5, the opening day of the spring semester.

Cassell said it was too early to make the call on whether there would be changes to the current schedule and said officials are monitoring the situation daily.