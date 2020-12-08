Waynesboro schools still planning for in-person hybrid model to start Jan. 5

Waynesboro Public Schools will resume in-person classes in a hybrid model and start the spring semester as originally planned on Jan. 5.
Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell gave an update on the 2020-2021 reopening plan at Tuesday night’s School Board meeting. He didn’t recommend any changes to the schedule at this time.
“We continue to find that our mitigation strategies are appropriate and appear to be working in the building and that our buildings are safe and we are not having significant transmissions or outbreaks,” Cassell said.
As of Tuesday night, there were seven active COVID-19 cases in Waynesboro Public Schools, including four students and three staff members. Cassell said that was out of 3,600 students and staff members combined.
Elementary students returned to in-person classes in the current hybrid model on Nov. 10. Middle school students were scheduled to return on Dec. 1, but staffing issues resulting from positive COVID-19 cases delayed the planned opening. High school students were scheduled to return on Jan. 5, the opening day of the spring semester.
Cassell said it was too early to make the call on whether there would be changes to the current schedule and said officials are monitoring the situation daily.
“I do think that our parents, community and childcare should be planning for the possibility of a virtual opening in January, or at any point in January or February,” he said.
Rosemary Wagoner, Waynesboro Education Association president and Westwood Hills Elementary teacher spoke during Tuesday night’s public hearing. She urged the board to consider other reopening options after an uptick in cases in the community following the Thanksgiving holiday.
“I know we have plans to bring everybody back in January, but I want you to rethink those plans and to be open to some other possibilities because we’re getting ready to have an even longer break than Thanksgiving was,” Wagoner said.
Wagoner suggested the schools remain all-virtual for some time during January to see what spread and increases occur with the virus following the two-week break.
“Our choices as a school system affect the community and what is happening in the community affects our school system,” said Kathryn Brown, a second grade teacher at William Perry Elementary.
On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported a total of 739 COVID-19 cases for the city of Waynesboro. Brown said she does not feel safe using a hybrid model of instruction due to the rate of COVID cases in the area.
“I feel like it would be in the best interest of our students and community to use a virtual model of instruction,” Brown said.
Cassell also discussed the amount of time staff and students are spending in quarantine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently revised its quarantine guidelines for those who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Under the new revisions, a seven or 10-day quarantine is acceptable, depending on a person’s symptoms or test results.
Even with these changes, the schools have continued maintaining the 14-day quarantine through this semester, Cassell said.
“We continue to have discussions internally and with the health department about what that might look like for the second semester,” Cassell said. “I would also point out that even if we delay one week to open on the 12th, then that is certainly more than 14 days past Christmas.”
Cassell said he might make new recommendations for the 2020-2021 reopening plan as early as next week.
