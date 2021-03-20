Waynesboro schools unveil preliminary summer instructional plan

Waynesboro Schools have unveiled a preliminary plan highlighting what its summer instructional program might look like for students this year.
Tim Teachey, Waynesboro Public Schools executive director of instruction, said the program’s goal is to engage students academically while also making summer learning fun.
“It’s recognizing that the kids are tired, and we want to engage them academically and certainly make up some of that gap, but we also want to make it a fun experience for them as well,” Teachey said during the March School Board meeting.
The gap Teachey refers to is the learning gap students are facing after a year of virtual and hybrid learning. Diana Williams, WPS School Board vice-chairperson, said the board is working to bridge the learning gap because they’ve not been able to deliver instruction in ways they know work best for students.
The summer instructional program also takes into consideration that teachers and students are tired, Williams said. Making sure the program was fun and would be something students would want to participate one of the board’s goals.
In a letter to The News Virginian, Williams gave details about the program and noted that the plans were subject to change.
Starting June 7, two elementary buildings and the middle school will begin the first of two three-week sessions. Students will attend Monday through Thursday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Elementary students will dismiss at 3:30 p.m. and middle school students will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Session one will end for elementary and middle school students on June 24. After a one-week break, students will begin session two from July 6 to July 22.
Elementary and middle school students will follow a similar schedule focusing on academics one half of the day and enrichment activities the other half of the day. The schools are partnering with the Waynesboro YMCA to deliver enrichment programs to students, with activities including swimming, yoga or arts focused activities.
Students at the middle school level will also have the opportunity to learn at the Community Garden at Berkeley Glenn Elementary. The student-run garden gives students hands-on experience in understanding soil, growing and harvesting while also thinking about food scarcity and addressing food access and equity. These students will rotate between Kate Collins Middle, the YMCA and the garden.
During the March meeting, Teachey said each session’s content at the elementary and middle school level would be different from other sessions. Still, all sessions will use course content from the regular academic year.
High school students will participate in summer instructional programming from June 1 to July 16. These students’ daily schedule includes three 90 minute sessions, with two virtual sessions in the morning and early evening, and an in-person session midday. High school students participating in the summer session will be able to earn two credits.
Unlike previous years, students in the elementary and middle school levels will participate in their current grade level and not the promotional grade.
“I think that we know that the students need some additional attention, but we can’t throw everything at them right now,” Williams said. “We don’t have the capacity to do it, they certainly don’t have the capacity to do it, and so that’s why we’re focused more on their current grade level rather than their promotional grade level.”
The summer instructional program is not mandatory for students, as Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said during the February school board meeting.
Williams said surveys have been sent out to parents of students’ interest level in the summer program.
Looking ahead, Williams said survey responses and the summer instructional program would help the board make informed decisions on what instruction might look like for upcoming school year.