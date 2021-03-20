Waynesboro schools unveil preliminary summer instructional plan

Waynesboro Schools have unveiled a preliminary plan highlighting what its summer instructional program might look like for students this year.

Tim Teachey, Waynesboro Public Schools executive director of instruction, said the program’s goal is to engage students academically while also making summer learning fun.

“It’s recognizing that the kids are tired, and we want to engage them academically and certainly make up some of that gap, but we also want to make it a fun experience for them as well,” Teachey said during the March School Board meeting.

The gap Teachey refers to is the learning gap students are facing after a year of virtual and hybrid learning. Diana Williams, WPS School Board vice-chairperson, said the board is working to bridge the learning gap because they’ve not been able to deliver instruction in ways they know work best for students.

The summer instructional program also takes into consideration that teachers and students are tired, Williams said. Making sure the program was fun and would be something students would want to participate one of the board’s goals.

In a letter to The News Virginian, Williams gave details about the program and noted that the plans were subject to change.