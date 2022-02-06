Wilson Memorial High School to produce Freaky Friday the Musical

FISHERSVILLE — A classic body-swapping tale will soon grace the stage of Wilson Memorial High School.

The student-actors will perform “Freaky Friday: The Musical” based on the 1972 book by Mary Rodgers with music from a 2018 Disney film adaptation, on Feb. 18-20 in the school’s auditorium. Directed by Paige Edwards and John Tindall, the school’s annual spring musical explores themes of family and relationships.

Edwards said a primary reason for choosing the show was to provide a notable experience for students after a difficult school year.

“I wanted to bring something to our stage that would bring a lot of excitement because, with COVID and the pandemic, excitement has been missing in a lot of ways in our school life,” Edwards said. “We really wanted to bring a fun show to our stage this year.”

A story that has transcended several generations and adaptations, Edwards said the themes remain applicable to people’s lives 50 years after originally being written.

“‘Freaky Friday’ does present some challenging themes and challenging relationships within a family,” Edwards said. “It touches on grief and loss, but it does so in a way that allows us to process with a little bit of humor, which is what we all need right now.”

Senior Rachelle Arias-Benitez plays the lead role of Ellie Blake, while junior Mary McCoy plays her mother Katherine Blake.

It is Arias-Benitez’s first experience with musical theatre. She was prompted to audition by Edwards, who is also her choral teacher.

Although she said she did not expect such a large part in the play, Arias-Benitez has embraced her role and the challenges that come with portraying a pair of characters in the same show.

“The main challenge is putting myself into her shoes because I have to be a mom in a teenager’s body, and that’s really the hardest part,” Arias-Benitez said. “Learning all the music and lines is pretty challenging too, but it’s really getting into the character that is the most challenging.”

McCoy holds more theater experience, having acted since the first grade, which she said has helped her step into the role of Katherine.

“I think it’s a relatable role for a lot of people in the audience hopefully — moms and daughters,” McCoy said.

Tickets for the show are $5 for students, $10 for adults and $15 for preferred seating. You can purchase tickets online at wmhschoirs.weebly.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.