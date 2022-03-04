Embrace Waynesboro to host community gardens interest meeting on Saturday

Embrace Waynesboro will be hosting a free spaghetti lunch-and-learn this Saturday to provide community members with information about how to get involved with community gardens and volunteer options.

The event, hosted at Embrace — A Center for Community at 732 Fir St. from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, will allow community members to learn more information about the community gardens, sign up for spots, and volunteer if they wanted.

Kaye Shaner, who began helping with the gardens this year, said Embrace has 25 raised-bed gardens and an in-ground garden that will be grown as community gardens at the community center this year. Of the 25, Embrace designated some as family spots, where families can sign up at no cost and grow and use their own produce. Volunteers will grow in any unfilled spots, and Embrace will donate the produce to community members in need.

“We would love to find some families who are excited about getting produce, whether it be through volunteering with us or just coming by and picking it up for their family,” Shaner said. “We would like to see as much of the community around us involved as possible.”

Last year, Embrace distributed to about 100 families through its community gardens, Shaner said, and the goal this year is 200 as they look to fill a need in the area.

“We know there’s a lot of need in the Waynesboro community as far as families that don’t have access to fresh produce,” Shaner said. “The things that limit them from getting that might be finances, it might be a lack of transportation, or it could be age-related if they can’t get out of the house anymore or are afraid to be around groups of people because of the pandemic. We want them to know there’s food growing there. It’s fresh and free for everyone.”

Embrace will also be hosting cooking classes and educational sessions throughout the seasons that allow gardeners to maximize their produce.

For information about the event or the gardens, or to make lunch reservations, community members can contact Shaner at bstiltne@vt.edu or by calling (540) 245-5750. Information on Embrace can be found at EmbraceWaynesboro.org.

“We would like to see as many people as possible come by on Saturday just to see what we’re doing and how they can get involved,” Shaner said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.