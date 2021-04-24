Fatal crash in Waynesboro under investigation

A woman was killed in a crash Friday night in Waynesboro with a driver under the influence, Waynesboro police said.

Police said a man driving a pickup heading eastbound on West Main Street collided into a car being driven by a woman at the intersection with Lew Dewitt Boulevard.

The driver of the pickup was arrested following the crash and taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville to be evaluated.

"It does not appear he was outwardly injured in the accident," an officer said. "He's awake and talking."

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was withheld pending notification of family members.

The crash is under investigation by Waynesboro police.

