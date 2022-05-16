 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal dog attack results in murder charges against Waynesboro couple

  • Updated
A Waynesboro couple has been charged with murder for a January dog attack that killed a 7-year-old girl.

A special Waynesboro Circuit Court Grand Jury handed down five charges Friday including felony murder against Penny Lee Bashlor, 64, and her husband, Christopher Stephen Christopher. Kachmar, 60, both of Waynesboro.

Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter said the charges stem from a Jan. 29 incident in the 200 block of Parker Heights Road in which a Rottweiler mauled a 7-year-old girl. The girl was taken to Augusta Health but later died. Bashlor was the grandmother of the victim and Kachmar the step grandfather.

The Rottweiler was seized as a dangerous dog and later euthanized, according to Ledbetter.

Ledbetter said Bashlor and Kachmar are also charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse/neglect, felony child endangerment and harboring a vicious canine.

Bashlor and Kachmar were being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail Monday. Brooks Floyd, 39, and Alicia Floyd, 37, were also charged with felony child endangerment in connection with the case. Brooks Floyd was being held Monday in Middle River Regional Jail, while Alicia Floyd was released on bond on Friday, Ledbetter said.

The Floyds reside in Augusta County.

