VERONA — Construction of fiber to provide broadband access to more than 6,000 homes in Augusta County should start next year, a representative of All Points Broadband told the Augusta County Board of Supervisors Monday.

Kyle Rosner, the governmental affairs director for All Points Broadband, said one of the obstacles is finding the thousands of utility poles over a 500-mile portion of Augusta County to attach fiber to. He said engineering work on the project is proceeding this year.

Augusta County is one of eight counties that joined forces to receive a $95 million grant in 2021 through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative Program. Rosner specified Monday that it would take three years from the receipt of the grant in 2022 to finish the project.

Rosner said when the work is complete in Augusta County, 90 to 95 percent of the county should have internet connectivity. Deputy Augusta County Administrator Jennfier Whetzel said the 6,167 county homes covered under the grant would be notified two to three months prior to installation to see if they want the broadband service.

Whetzel said while there are pockets of areas across Augusta County that lack broadband, the heaviest lack of broadband is in the North River District and Mount Sidney areas.

Rosner said Augusta County would likely be the first of the eight counties in the broadband partnership to receive fiber and connectivity.

County supervisors expressed frustration over the updated timetable for the project..

Pastures District Supervisor Pam Carter said the 2025 timetable did not reflect the same one offered by All Points Broadband a couple of years ago. And Carter said she and other supervisors had to answer to their constituents about the delay.

Beverley Manor District Supervisor Butch Wells said All Points Broadband should have initially used wording similar to that offered by Rosner on Monday. He said if county residents had heard the phrase “massive undertaking” about the project a couple of years ago, they would be more understanding.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Shull spoke of other complicating factors such as that other broadband providers not cooperating with All Points on where their service areas in Augusta County end.

Rosner said All Points Broadband is “working hard to deliver” the broadband service to Augusta County. He promised to meet with Carter to further discuss the progress of the project if necessary.

Other counties participating in the VATI broadband project include Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham and Warren counties.