First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam visits Clymore Elementary

FORT DEFIANCE — First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam stopped by Clymore Elementary School on Tuesday morning as a part of her annual Back to School tour across the Commonwealth to push early childhood development.
Pamela Northam started her tour by visiting the nurse’s office, where she met a student and gave them a challenge coin from Gov. Ralph Northam. Pamela Northam thanked the nurses for their work and their contribution to keeping schools open.
“I think it says a lot about her that as soon as she got here, the first person she wanted to see was our nurse,” Clymore Principal Fonda Morris said. “Just to thank her because they’ve played such a critical role with the pandemic. It really means a lot and solidifies what we’re doing every single day.”
From there, the First Lady took a stroll down the hall to a preschool class, where she read a book about bees aloud to the children. She gave coins to the students, as they presented her with thank you cards.
Throughout her visit, Pamela Northam praised the efforts of teachers in adjusting to an ongoing pandemic, which allows children to continue to receive a quality education surrounded by their peers.
“Not only are teachers courageously and creatively meeting the challenges, but they are also doing it well. They’re keeping the kids safe and learning during this difficult time,” Pamela Northam said. “When we talk about the money that they’re putting into this at the state and federal level, we can say that it is working. These children are able to be in the classroom and get the lessons they need.”
Northam also stopped by Clymore’s STEAM class — science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics — where students showcased their 3D model designs to the First Lady.
“We’ve got lots of great jobs out there looking for superhero students like you,” Pamela Northam told the class.
As Gov. Ralph Northam’s term comes to an end in January, the First Lady said trips like Tuesday’s allow the groundwork to be laid to ensure schools continue to receive the help they need for years to come.
“It’s been important to us that we build an infrastructure that stays,” she said. “For me as an old educator, when you make a promise to children, you don’t leave any stone unturned to ensure that it continues. So that’s what we did in Early Childhood education. We made sure we passed a law to ensure that the diverse network of Early Childhood education came under the department of education, so we knew it would be continuing that work.”