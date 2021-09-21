First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam visits Clymore Elementary

FORT DEFIANCE — First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam stopped by Clymore Elementary School on Tuesday morning as a part of her annual Back to School tour across the Commonwealth to push early childhood development.

Pamela Northam started her tour by visiting the nurse’s office, where she met a student and gave them a challenge coin from Gov. Ralph Northam. Pamela Northam thanked the nurses for their work and their contribution to keeping schools open.

“I think it says a lot about her that as soon as she got here, the first person she wanted to see was our nurse,” Clymore Principal Fonda Morris said. “Just to thank her because they’ve played such a critical role with the pandemic. It really means a lot and solidifies what we’re doing every single day.”

From there, the First Lady took a stroll down the hall to a preschool class, where she read a book about bees aloud to the children. She gave coins to the students, as they presented her with thank you cards.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Throughout her visit, Pamela Northam praised the efforts of teachers in adjusting to an ongoing pandemic, which allows children to continue to receive a quality education surrounded by their peers.