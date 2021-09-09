Fishersville church displays 2,977 flags to honor lives lost on 9/11

FISHERSVILLE — As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks approaches, a Fishersville church has filled its lawn with 2,977 ways to remember those who lost their lives on that day.
Crossroads Baptist Church, located just off Lifecore Drive, placed 2,977 flags outside its building earlier this week to match the number of lives lost between the various attacks carried out in 2001.
Senior pastor Heath Spivey said the idea spawned from a display he saw at a different church a few years ago.
“A couple of years ago, I saw a church advertisement from a church a few hours from here, and they were doing something special for 9/11. It sparked a thought with the 20th anniversary coming that maybe we can do something on a larger scale and represent every single life in some way,” Spivey said. “The whole purpose behind it is to honor who passed away on that day and let people know in our community that we still haven’t forgotten.”
Spivey said the flags have already drawn the attention of numerous passersby, who stop to ask questions or take pictures of the display.
As well as to honor the lives lost that day, the display also seeks to celebrate the actions and sacrifices of first responders, as well as point to a greater sacrifice, Spivey said.
“Ultimately, it points to that somebody sacrificed for us,” Spivey said. “When people were rushing out of buildings, and first responders were rushing in, that’s what Jesus did for us. He rushed in when nobody else could and sacrificed himself for us. It’s a large-scale picture, but our hope is that it points to something greater.”
Spivey was a college student working at a bank during the events of 9/11 and was informed of the first plane’s impact with the World Trade Center by a customer. After the customer relayed the news, Spivey and his coworkers gathered around a television and watched the events of the day unfold.
“We set the TV up just in time to see the second plane hit the second tower,” Spivey said. “The significance for me is that it takes me back to that day and thinking about all the friends and family who were in service at that time, or in New York when it happened. It just brings back that whole wave of emotion from that day.”
Crossroad Baptist Church will be hosting a fireworks show on Friday at 9 p.m. to honor first responders and as a way to give back to the community. The church hosted a similar show last year in which local first responders attended and was met with positive feedback.
The fireworks show will be handled by Pyrotecnico, a company based out of Pennsylvania, who also handled last year’s show.
“The company asked us if this was something we’d like to do again, and we thought ‘that’d be pretty neat,’” Spivey said. “We had already planned to do the flags, so we thought ‘let’s just pair the two together and do something to honor those who passed away as well as those who are still with us.”