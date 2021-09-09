Fishersville church displays 2,977 flags to honor lives lost on 9/11

FISHERSVILLE — As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks approaches, a Fishersville church has filled its lawn with 2,977 ways to remember those who lost their lives on that day.

Crossroads Baptist Church, located just off Lifecore Drive, placed 2,977 flags outside its building earlier this week to match the number of lives lost between the various attacks carried out in 2001.

Senior pastor Heath Spivey said the idea spawned from a display he saw at a different church a few years ago.

“A couple of years ago, I saw a church advertisement from a church a few hours from here, and they were doing something special for 9/11. It sparked a thought with the 20th anniversary coming that maybe we can do something on a larger scale and represent every single life in some way,” Spivey said. “The whole purpose behind it is to honor who passed away on that day and let people know in our community that we still haven’t forgotten.”

Spivey said the flags have already drawn the attention of numerous passersby, who stop to ask questions or take pictures of the display.

As well as to honor the lives lost that day, the display also seeks to celebrate the actions and sacrifices of first responders, as well as point to a greater sacrifice, Spivey said.