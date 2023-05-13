For one Fishersville resident, an 18-year-old dream is finally coming to fruition.

H. Wayne Desper came up with the idea for The Mythicals, a supernatural action mystery comic series, while on an Army patrol in 2005. After raising over $8,000 on various crowdfunding websites, the first issue approaches its release.

The comic sees the lead character, Nancy Moon, team up with Level M, a covert strike force comprised of creatures from mythical legend. Desper said his time on different teams in the Army always proved to be hectic, which provided some inspiration for the series he describes as “hilarious, serious, and scary” at the same time. Desper has written the first six issues of the planned 13-issue series, with the rest of the story outlined.

“The whole thing is plotted out,” Desper said. “I went from the ending and worked my way back to cover the tracks. I’d throw a breadcrumb somewhere else that leads to nothing. I’m not trying to fool the reader but to keep them guessing. You don’t want them to get to issue four and know what’s happening. I peace out on TV series all the time if I figure it out.”

Despite the age of the idea, Desper didn’t begin to put it to paper until a little over two years ago. In writing The Mythicals, Desper said he sought to capture the magic of older comics, emphasizing an escapist story instead of political commentary.

“When it’s done correctly, and you have a good story with good art, and the colors pop, there’s nothing like it,” Desper said of the medium. “It’s the modern-day mythology.”

In 2005, Desper thought the idea would get off the ground quickly, as a friend told him about a connection to a comic company. But, unfortunately, by the time Desper returned from deployment, that company was out of business.

Desper found himself out of viable options besides submitting pitches to large comic companies and getting lost in the shuffle.

“If [self-publishing] existed, I probably would have done it back then,” Desper said. “It would have cost a lot more back then.”

With the advance of online crowdfunding opportunities, Desper once again saw the opportunity to bring his ideas to the page. He began to make connections on social media and put his idea out there, where he met a wide array of support from comic fans. His efforts resulted in around $8,400 of funding in just 75 days.

“It’s been mind-blowing,” Desper said. “I told my wife that if I get to $1,000, I don’t know what I’d do. I didn’t think it’d make it to $3,000, to be honest.”

With the success of The Mythicals, which has already sold over 200 issues, Desper said he’s considered attempting to bring other ideas to life after the series is complete, as he’s been encouraged by the support from his fans and two children.

“I don’t have any delusions of grandeur,” Desper said. “I told my wife I just wanted to get the story out. People seem to enjoy it, and that’s great because I can keep doing it again. That way, my kids can be like, ‘My daddy did that.’”

You can support or purchase the first issue of The Mythicals at fundmycomic.com/campaign/20/the-mythicals-1. The first issue has an expected ship date of July 21.