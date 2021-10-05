Former NFL star Ricky Ray hopes to impart wisdom to Waynesboro student-athletes

The youngest of the five brothers, Ray was used to proving himself.

“I got four older brothers,” Ray said. “The guys in the neighborhood, we’d play at Patrick’s Trailer Court. That’s how I got introduced to playing with the big guys when they needed someone extra. You learn your skills there, and then you keep developing. We played ball behind Roswenwald School. If you couldn’t get picked on the softball team or the basketball court, something was wrong.”

<&underline>THERE’S LIFE AFTER FOOTBALL</&underline>

After stints with the Saints, Miami Dolphins and USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, Ray knew he was done.

“Football is a business,” he said. “I played with Birmingham, and the league folded. Now I’m like I don’t want to play football any more, but I don’t know what else I should be doing. I just didn’t want to go through another training camp and the rat race. It’s hard, man. It’s fun in the rectangle (football field), but once you get out, you have to deal with the 101 of life. What I’m trying to teach kids through our non-profit, we’re teaching them how to be financially literate and teaching them civic engagement, all of those life skills. I knew it, but nobody was telling me it.”