Former NFL star Ricky Ray hopes to impart wisdom to Waynesboro student-athletes

It’s a tale of two phone calls, 42 years apart.
The first is a call that Waynesboro native Ricky Ray received in the spring of 1979. It was so unbelievable, Ray initially hung up thinking it was a prank. Someone from NFL Draft headquarters had called the communal phone in his Norfolk State University dormitory. It happened just minutes before he was selected 146th in the NFL Draft, a sixth round pick of the New Orleans Saints.
“I’m walking across campus and some dude tells me, ‘Rick, you got a phone call in the dorm,’’’ said Ray, a Waynesboro High School Hall-of-Fame athlete. “So we’re in the dorm with community phones and stuff, and I’m like, ‘Man, nobody’s calling me.’ I go there, and the dude says this is so-and-so from the NFL Draft or whatever. I’m thinking, ‘Hmmmm, not really.’ So I thought they were joking and I hung up the phone and went to my room.”
A few minutes later, the caller dialed back.
“I get my back on the phone, and it’s the Kansas City Chiefs,’” Ray said. “The Chiefs were like, ‘We’re really considering drafting you. So I wait on the phone, and the next person on the phone is Dick Nolan of the New Orleans Saints. He said, ‘We have just drafted you to be a member of the New Orleans Saints.’ I couldn’t believe it.”
The second phone call, some four decades later, was Ray reaching out to his old high school. As he began diving deeply into youth mentoring though his Quest Act non-profit, Ray was determined to factor his alma mater into that equation.
Ray’s heart, after all, still bleeds purple and gold.
“What was heartbreaking to me is when I learned a few years ago that they had to cancel out some games, because they didn’t have enough kids,” Ray said. “If the kids can’t come out here and play football on a Friday night, that’s bad enough. But what about those kids who would have been watching in the stands? Where are they going to go? What about the band, the cheerleaders and the community as a whole? I’m here in (Washington) D.C. talking to young kids and with athletic directors trying to help them. Surely I can help (Waynesboro), too.”
<&underline>PROVING GROUNDS</&underline>
When Ray arrived in town Friday afternoon, there was a buzz around Little Giants football. It’s clear that head coach Brandon Jarvis has Waynesboro headed in the right direction. And after the Little Giants beat the Staunton Storm 51-13 last Friday, supporters were optimistic about that the turn-around could happen sooner than later.
Games were no longer being canceled, they were being won in convincing fashion.
As the Little Giants prepared for their own homecoming game Friday night, it’s hard to imagine the team finding a more inspirational speaker than Ray.
The Norfolk State Hall-of-Famer ended up on the Waynesboro Little Giants track team almost by accident. By the end of his high school career, however, more coaches were interested in him for what he could in the 200 meters on the track than the 100 yards on the football field.
Ray chose Norfolk State for two reasons. He felt at home, and they would him play both sports. However, by the time he arrived on campus, the coaches were persuading him to give up on football.
It was only after the first game of his freshman season — when the team realized they were short-handed at his defensive position — that they asked him to consider coming out.
“I’m in the cafeteria, and the coach comes up to me,” Ray said, remembering back. “It’s heading into the second game of the season, and he asks me if I still want to play. I say, ‘Yeah.’ He asks me if I have any equipment. My brother, who went to St. Paul and was a high school legend here, he gave me some cleats. Coach told me to check the starting wide receivers. I get down and do my thing. Man, they gave me my equipment that same day.”
By game three, Ray was the only freshman starter on the team.
“We go to Richmond,” said Ray, who was a late bloomer physically, “and I’m starting against South Carolina State in the Gold Bowl.”
By the end of four years, Ray was in a sporting digest as a NFL draft prospect.
“One day I’m in the library, and I’m looking through some newspapers, and they’re talking about draft prospects for the NFL,” Ray said. “My name was in there with dudes that play for Michigan. Man, I’m tripping out. I’m like, ‘That can’t be.’”
The youngest of the five brothers, Ray was used to proving himself.
“I got four older brothers,” Ray said. “The guys in the neighborhood, we’d play at Patrick’s Trailer Court. That’s how I got introduced to playing with the big guys when they needed someone extra. You learn your skills there, and then you keep developing. We played ball behind Roswenwald School. If you couldn’t get picked on the softball team or the basketball court, something was wrong.”
<&underline>THERE’S LIFE AFTER FOOTBALL</&underline>
After stints with the Saints, Miami Dolphins and USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, Ray knew he was done.
“Football is a business,” he said. “I played with Birmingham, and the league folded. Now I’m like I don’t want to play football any more, but I don’t know what else I should be doing. I just didn’t want to go through another training camp and the rat race. It’s hard, man. It’s fun in the rectangle (football field), but once you get out, you have to deal with the 101 of life. What I’m trying to teach kids through our non-profit, we’re teaching them how to be financially literate and teaching them civic engagement, all of those life skills. I knew it, but nobody was telling me it.”
Ray went from professional football to retail management, and then to operations manager at a law firm. He’s been the account operations manager at World Bank Group for the past six years. And he’s taking all the life lessons he’s learned on and off of the football field and passing them down to the youth in Quest Act’s Choosing to Win sessions.