Former politician Pete Giesen dies at 88 after long illness

To those who knew and worked with him, Pete Giesen has left a lasting legacy that will live on.

Giesen, a former General Assembly member who represented Waynesboro and Augusta County for three decades until the mid 1990s, died Friday after a long illness at age 88.

Political colleagues say the Radford native helped galvanize the Virginia Republican Party and give Virginia healthy two-party competition. He also made a strong contribution to Virginia’s mental health system.

And his work as a James Madison University government professor will be measured for decades to come. Giesen began teaching local government and politics courses at JMU in 2007.

“He will have a long-term impact on young people he mentored at JMU,” said Augusta County Clerk of Court Steve Landes, who succeeded Giesen as the House District 25 delegate in 1995 and also worked as his legislative assistant. Landes anticipates some of Giesen’s JMU students will become involved and serve in local government in Virginia.

Landes said Giesen’s legislative contributions are still being felt. “Many of the reforms in community service boards and state hospitals he did in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. He had a significant impact on mental health.”

