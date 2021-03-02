Fort Defiance brainpower among the state’s finest

FORT DEFIANCE — The classroom is empty except for a masked student and a masked teacher. The pair sits a dozen feet apart, joined by a long, looping wire. The student, senior Jenna Senger, holds a box with a button in her left hand. The teacher, Fort Defiance social studies instructor Erik Walker who also coaches soccer, has been the Fort Defiance Academic Team coach since 2003.
In 17 years of working with the elite academic power at the school, he has seen many really smart students who have excelled at quiz bowl competition. As far as he is concerned, Jenna is among the very best he has ever seen.
On this day, he is peppering her with a list of jeopardy type questions. Obscure questions about history, science, mythology, geography, sports, and language. Jenna rarely misses a question, and her coach rarely even gets to finish the question before she has buzzed in with the correct answer.
The Fort team, captained by Jenna, is the defending state champion. So far this season, the Indians are undefeated in competition. The players captured the Shenandoah District and then this past Saturday won the regional tournament against incredibly strong competition that included Western Albemarle and Rockbridge. The state tournament is Saturday March 20.
Fort’s academic team participates in a variety of scholastic competitions known variously as Quiz Bowl, Scholastic Bowl and Battle of the Brains. The scholastic bowl season is an official VHSL winter sport.
The competition is sort of like “team Jeopardy” according to Coach Walker. Four players from one school face off against four from another. There are three rounds. Two of the rounds are toss-up where a reader reads 15 questions and all eight players can buzz in with the answer. Teams get 10 points for a correct question but are penalized a negative five points for buzzing in early and giving an incorrect answer.
The eight players are all elite academic competitors, so most players average two correct questions per round. A great player might get five questions correct in the two rounds. There is also a third round of questions that the team answers together.
Much of this year’s success rests on the shoulders of its team caption, Jenna. Although the academic team does not hold tryouts, only four players at a time can compete and the school has about 30 participants. Fourteen of those players are on varsity and rotate in and out of the top competitions.
The current top players at Fort Defiance are Jenna who is the captain as well as seniors Will Marden and Gabriella “Gabby” Niculescu. They are joined by junior Tanner Miller and sophomores Emmett Souder, Kalen Murphy and Kyle Yoder. Jenna and Will were both on the 2020 state championship team and Tanner played in one round of that tournament as well. With such depth, they can challenge each other in practice and take their game to the next level.
Jenna has been playing on the elite Fort team since part of the way through her freshman season. Last year she was one of just five players from all high school classifications named to the state all-star academic team.
Jenna says her interest in the academic team started back in middle school when her family enjoyed playing Jeopardy. Coach Walker held several “futures” quiz bowl tournaments to recruit future team members. Between those bowls and watching Jenna excel as a freshman in his geography class, he knew that she was destined to be a standout on his team.
For her part, Jenna says that being on the team has helped her learn how to study. She has a notebook of research that she has put together on various topics, everything from Aristotle to zygote. Technically the questions presented in competition comes from the following categories: Fine Art; History; Science and Math; Religion, Mythology and Philosophy; Literature and Language, and Pop Culture and Sports. The last category is simply called “trash” by the academic team. No question is ever used twice, but the content is often repeated in different forms.
Although Jenna enjoys all the categories, her favorite is mythology. “It is really interesting and different. For instance, where else would you learn that Loki is a Norse god who is mother to a horse? That kind of weirdness is interesting and I love it,” she said.
On the flip side, her least favorite is biology because she had it in school so long ago that it is not fresh in her mind.
Her classes in school, where she ranks near the top of her class and attends Governors School, have all helped mold her academic prowess, she said. “I have gotten questions in every subject that I have ever taken, including musical theater, but especially from history, physics, chemistry, and geography,” she explained.
She also points to her other extracurricular activities as making her a better academic team competitor. In the spring, she plays tennis and she is a saxophonist in the school’s marching band.
“They are definitely three different teams and groups, but they all help each other in a way. The marching band teaches me how to focus, which really helps on the academic team. Every now and then on the quiz bowl I will get a tennis question and I get really excited,” she said with a laugh.
However, it is with the academic team that she has really soared. She is now, officially, the best player in Fort Defiance history. Before this year, the top Fort player was Joyner Miller who had captained the team to three district titles and was the best player in the Valley for three years. He graduated with a career record of 9,160 competition points.
Jenna actually had the opportunity to play on the same team as Joyner when she was a freshman and he was a senior. At a recent competition, Jenna surpassed Joyner and now holds the school record.
Coach Walker described that moment, noting that night his team had two matches against Riverheads and Jenna needed to answer 10 questions correctly for 100 points to break the record.
“Many of our players joked that Jenna would probably get it in the first round, which would be a little like a soccer player scoring five goals in a half or a high school basketball player scoring 40 points. It is very unlikely. Keep in mind that most teams together could not answer all of those questions, because they are very difficult, but to buzz in and answer them before seven other very smart players is just a really difficult accomplishment,” he said while setting the tone for that special night.
“I was keeping tally marks on just Jenna as the round was progressing. I looked down with two questions to go in the round and Jenna had eight tally marks. Could she really do it in the round? She did. She answered the final two questions and I began to celebrate, but her dad was keeping better score than I was. He pointed out she had a minus five interruption in the round too so she actually just tied the record.
“After the second round of team questions, we had a 200-point lead heading into the third round so I made the coaching decision to sit Jenna for that round. We still had one more match that night. I was confident she would get the one question she needed in that second match.
“In match two she got the first question and broke the record. It was a geography question so I was particularly happy,” he said.
The crazy thing, however, is that Jenna is still adding to that record shattering number. On Saturday, the team took the round robin regional tournament in one of the best single day performances in the school’s history. Individually, Jenna scored another 360 points and now has 9,685 points with an outside chance of breaking 10,000 if the Fort team does well in states.
Jenna, who will be heading off to college later this year to study architecture, really turns the focus back on her teammates that she has bonded and with whom she has studied, practiced and celebrated over the last four years.
“It is important to say that I really couldn’t be here without every teammate who has been on the team and helped me study and learn and push me to be the very best,” she said.