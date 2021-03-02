Fort Defiance brainpower among the state’s finest

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the flip side, her least favorite is biology because she had it in school so long ago that it is not fresh in her mind.

Her classes in school, where she ranks near the top of her class and attends Governors School, have all helped mold her academic prowess, she said. “I have gotten questions in every subject that I have ever taken, including musical theater, but especially from history, physics, chemistry, and geography,” she explained.

She also points to her other extracurricular activities as making her a better academic team competitor. In the spring, she plays tennis and she is a saxophonist in the school’s marching band.

“They are definitely three different teams and groups, but they all help each other in a way. The marching band teaches me how to focus, which really helps on the academic team. Every now and then on the quiz bowl I will get a tennis question and I get really excited,” she said with a laugh.

However, it is with the academic team that she has really soared. She is now, officially, the best player in Fort Defiance history. Before this year, the top Fort player was Joyner Miller who had captained the team to three district titles and was the best player in the Valley for three years. He graduated with a career record of 9,160 competition points.