Fort Defiance girl's basketball builds snowmen at Brightview Senior Living

STAUNTON— Think back to your school days and what a snow day meant. Being lazy, maybe going outside for some personal sledding, but mostly just a goof-off day, right?
Not so for the girls in the Fort Defiance’s basketball program. They decided to spend their snow day spreading joy to others. After Mother Nature dumped half of foot of snow on the area, several of the girls began thinking about some of the elderly in the community who wouldn’t be able to get out and enjoy the weather and who, with the pandemic, were facing more isolation and loneliness than normal.
So six of the Fort players who were able to navigate the winter-slickened roads Monday morning, grabbed some carrots, sticks, and extra hats, scarves, and mittens and headed to Brightview at Baldwin Park, an assisted living facility on the north end of Staunton. Their mission? To make snowmen, or snowwomen, for the residents there.
They landed on Brightview because sisters Taliyah and Kayleigh Hostetter work part-time at Brightview, where their mother Jessica McKinnell is the Health Services Director. The idea was hatched, according to the group, after the girls began talking about how they could use their snow day to spread some winter cheer. It was decided that the Brightview residents would appreciate a little excitement and something out of the ordinary.
“It all just came together at the last minute yesterday,” they said as they gathered at the front entrance at Brightview on Monday morning.
Turns out that even though the basketball players weren’t on the court, they scored on their hunch. The Hostetter sisters were joined by other players on the team, Jordan Schulz, MaKayla Kershner, Trinity Hedrick and Lilian Berry.
“I thought it would be a good idea,” said MaKayla Kershner. “The pandemic has been really hard on the people living here. They don’t get out of their rooms much; they can’t have visitors, and they really have no new faces to see,” she said.
The Hostetter sisters, who are often inside the facility helping, added: “We knew it would brighten their day. They love seeing kids.”
Turns out that all but one of the girls had some basic knowledge of how to build a snow person, but they were by no means experts. However, the team went about the task as if they were playing a game, planning and working together for an end result. It was clearly all about teamwork as some of the players started building the base, others worked on the body, and others crafted the head. Then they coordinated the building of the complete snow sculpture and added accoutrements.
Just like in a basketball game, they had to think through the process and work together. They talked through techniques such as how best to add the stick arms without weakening the snow body and how to insert the carrot nose without causing the head to crack in half.
Lisa Hedrick, the Brightview senior vibrant living assistant, joined in the effort, running into the building and returning with poker chips, marbles, and deodorant tops for eyes. The girls found sticks for the snowwoman’s smile. It did not take long and soon there was a snowwoman just feet outside the window of a waving and smiling resident.
The elderly woman on the other side of the window was so excited that she sent out her own bright blue scarf to take the place of the white one that the girls had used on the first snow sculpture. “She is so excited,” Hedrick said of the resident on the other side of the window. “She was just beaming with the biggest smile.”
The now-seasoned team quickly moved around to the back of the building where an even bigger and better snowwomen quickly rose from the ground. By this time, the excitement inside the building was so out of control that the third snowperson had to be built in front of a public area where the enthusiastic residents could gather and watch through the window.
“This has been awesome,” Hedrick said of the transformation taking place within Brightview. “This has brought a whole lot of fun and joy to our community. They are getting to experience all the happiness of a snow day. One resident said that seeing these girls was worth getting up for.”
McKinnell, who oversees the health services of the community, was grateful to the team for taking the time to visit and liven up a winter’s day for the residents. “It is wonderful for them to come here and give back to the residents. It really makes a difference in their lives and brightens their day to see young people laughing and smiling,” she said.
When the Fort girls had finished making the last snow person, they sat down for some pizza and hot chocolate, compliments of Brightview. All the girls agreed that the morning had left them with a warm feeling on a cold winter’s day. It was also a nice way to think about something besides the pressures of school and the final week of the basketball regular season. Tomorrow when the girls travel to Stuarts Draft for a cross-county rivalry contest, it will be all about the business of game competition. However, Monday was about giving back to others in the community and about the teamwork, it takes to put together a good-looking snowwoman.