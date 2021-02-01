Fort Defiance girl's basketball builds snowmen at Brightview Senior Living

Lisa Hedrick, the Brightview senior vibrant living assistant, joined in the effort, running into the building and returning with poker chips, marbles, and deodorant tops for eyes. The girls found sticks for the snowwoman’s smile. It did not take long and soon there was a snowwoman just feet outside the window of a waving and smiling resident.

The elderly woman on the other side of the window was so excited that she sent out her own bright blue scarf to take the place of the white one that the girls had used on the first snow sculpture. “She is so excited,” Hedrick said of the resident on the other side of the window. “She was just beaming with the biggest smile.”

The now-seasoned team quickly moved around to the back of the building where an even bigger and better snowwomen quickly rose from the ground. By this time, the excitement inside the building was so out of control that the third snowperson had to be built in front of a public area where the enthusiastic residents could gather and watch through the window.

“This has been awesome,” Hedrick said of the transformation taking place within Brightview. “This has brought a whole lot of fun and joy to our community. They are getting to experience all the happiness of a snow day. One resident said that seeing these girls was worth getting up for.”