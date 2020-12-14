Fort Defiance students to present solar projects at U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance High students Caroline Miller, Lauren Rhodes and Sherylynne Crookshanks are three of the only four high school students presenting solar projects at the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon on Wednesday night.
“We don’t understand how huge this really is for us because we never had an idea that we could even come this far being from such a small and rural area in Augusta County, Virginia,” said Fort Defiance junior Sherylynne Crookshanks.
Last Fall, Fort Defiance and Riverheads High students took an advanced ecology class and worked on semester-long solar projects called “Throwing Solar Shade,” along with support from Secure Futures Solar, National Energy Education Development, the Science Museum of Virginia and Open High School in Richmond.
Students presented their projects at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond in December. Following the presentation, Miller, Rhodes and Crookshanks were invited to present at the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon, a national competition that highlights innovative student projects focused on solar energy.
Before taking Cindy Schroer’s advanced ecology class last year, Miller, a senior at Fort Defiance, had no prior interest in solar energy. She was only interested in taking the class because she loved Ms. Schroer. Soon, the class changed her entire career path.
“I went into it wanting to be a bioengineer, and I had absolutely no idea that solar technology could incorporate that,” Miller said.
Now, she wants to be a scientist that works toward developing more efficient solar panels, which she’s well on her way to doing. Miller’s presentation, titled “Maximizing Thermophotovoltaic (TPV) Cell Efficiency,” examines why solar panels are flat and whether or not textured panels increase heat production.
The idea for both Miller and Crookshanks’ project came out of sheer curiosity. Crookshanks considers herself more of a biology kid and took the ecology class to help with her school’s Envirothon team, she said. Her project examines heat islands, a surface that absorbs the sun’s rays, and asks whether or not a lighter color of asphalt would reduce its impact as a heat island.
“I found that even putting one layer of a simple white paint on a piece of asphalt can reduce its temperature by up to three degrees in less than 20 minutes,” she said.
Crookshanks also found that it would take anywhere between $19,000 to $85,000 to paint the Fort Defiance Parking lot white, depending on the type of paint. She has a solution to the cost of the project.
“I’m looking into reaching out to businesses to see if they want to buy a parking space at Fort Defiance,” Crookshanks said. “We could paint it white and then put their logo on it as a sponsorship from them.”
Rhodes looks at converting poultry houses to solar energy. The multi-generational family farmer said the inspiration for her presentation came from her family commercial turkey farm.
“I looked into putting solar panels on our poultry houses to help reduce the heat island that they create, which was the inspiration for the whole Throwing Solar Shade program in the first place,” Rhodes said. “It ended up turning more into an affordability project while also checking out the structural integrity poultry houses such as ours.”
The decathlon was planned to be held at the National Mall in Washington D.C. in July but was rescheduled as a virtual webinar. Rhodes, who's also a Fort Defiance senior, is active in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and considers herself no stranger to public speaking. The presentation will be virtual Wednesday, but she prefers presenting in person to see how listeners are reacting to what she has to say.
“Doing it virtually does take a little bit of the edge off, but at the same time, I think that also hinders it from taking its full effect as to just how big this actually is,” Rhodes said.
Staff at Fort Defiance High and the Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School have been “incredibly supportive” of women in STEM (science, technology engineering and mathematics), Miller said. However, she experienced firsthand the social stigma that remains against women in the field.
“I was presenting my project at a science showcase, and one of the judges asked me if I did the project by myself. He was like ‘Did you do this by yourself?’ Are you sure you didn’t have anyone help you?' He asked me if my parents maybe helped me, and I stood there at a loss for words because he just didn’t believe that women could make projects that were scientific and showed a lot of interest in certain subjects,” Miller said.
Crookshanks said support from the Fort Defiance staff, especially former principal Larry Landes, built the foundation for their successful projects.
Augusta County Schools STEM supervisor Angela Deitz said the school could not have offered the program to students without the support of Secure Futures Solar, National Energy Education Development and the Science Museum of Virginia.
“We are just thankful for the opportunity that we were given to participate in this, and we look forward to more of those in the future,” Deitz said.
Students will present their projects on Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. Those interested in watching the presentations can register to do so online at solardecathlon.gov/virtual_sessions.html.
