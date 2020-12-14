Fort Defiance students to present solar projects at U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon

“I went into it wanting to be a bioengineer, and I had absolutely no idea that solar technology could incorporate that,” Miller said.

Now, she wants to be a scientist that works toward developing more efficient solar panels, which she’s well on her way to doing. Miller’s presentation, titled “Maximizing Thermophotovoltaic (TPV) Cell Efficiency,” examines why solar panels are flat and whether or not textured panels increase heat production.

The idea for both Miller and Crookshanks’ project came out of sheer curiosity. Crookshanks considers herself more of a biology kid and took the ecology class to help with her school’s Envirothon team, she said. Her project examines heat islands, a surface that absorbs the sun’s rays, and asks whether or not a lighter color of asphalt would reduce its impact as a heat island.

“I found that even putting one layer of a simple white paint on a piece of asphalt can reduce its temperature by up to three degrees in less than 20 minutes,” she said.

Crookshanks also found that it would take anywhere between $19,000 to $85,000 to paint the Fort Defiance Parking lot white, depending on the type of paint. She has a solution to the cost of the project.

