Foundation works to bring the life of General Marshall to the world

LEXINGTON — Stored in a vault in The George C. Marshall Foundation offices at Virginia Military Institute are the papers of one of America’s foremost statesmen, Gen. George C. Marshall.

The VMI graduate and Pennsylvania native was Army Chief of Staff during World War II, and later served as both the U.S. Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense. He was the architect of the Marshall Plan, a blueprint for the revitalization of western Europe after World War II. The plan provided billions of funding to the western European countries to help assure economic and political stability.

Marshall also had a stint as director of the American Red Cross.

Now, the Marshall Foundation is beginning the arduous task of digitizing the 280 boxes of papers that detail Marshall’s 50-year military career.

Melissa Davis, director of the library and archives for The Marshall Foundation, said about 40 of the boxes were recently picked up by Backstage Library Works, a Pennsylvania company that will perform the digitizing. The first boxes being digitized deal with Marshall’s World War II correspondence.

Ultimately, researchers will only need just a point and click on the Marshall Foundation website to access Marshall’s correspondence with Gen. Dwight Eisenhower and presidents such as Harry Truman. They will also be able to read Marshall’s speeches and even enjoy seeing the mundane such as menus he dined on.

“It’s been great for researchers,” said Davis of the access at the Marshall Foundation to the general’s papers. “But many (researchers) can’t afford to come here.”

She said the papers have been safely stored in non-acidic boxes and are in good condition.

Davis said as time passes, it is important to assure that Marshall’s life story is available and not forgotten.

Marshall’s contributions are legendary. But his pragmatism included commissioning films from such legendary directors as John Huston and Frank Capra to help with the American war bonds campaign.

The Marshall Foundation previously housed the Marshall Museum. And some of the most prized possessions from the museum remain in the library of the foundation. Those include the 1953 Nobel Peace Prize Marshall received for his work on the Marshall Plan.