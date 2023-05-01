Trisha Fillion said she and her husband, Chaz, remember having food insecurity in their early 20s.

She said it meant deciding whether to pay the bills or skip a holiday meal. Those memories still burned bright for the Fillions in 2019 when they helped provide 27 Thanksgiving meals to people in the Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County area.

That initial outreach through the couple’s The Neighbor Bridge organization grew to include 50 holiday meals the next year and 100 in 2021. They also expanded their efforts to include jackets for children.

But when becoming a nonprofit in 2022, Trisha Fillion said the couple pondered, “What can we do to help people throughout the year.”

Food pantries emerged. And through a partnership with the Augusta County Library, The Neighbor Bridge has opened a free food pantry on the rear side of the library in Fishersville. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, those in need can come to the pantry and obtain enough food to have a meal.

Trisha Fillion said the pantry, which opened last month, has already generated 60 pounds of food coming and leaving the pantry. “If a family needs a meal at night, this is someplace to get food,” Trisha Fillion said.

And she said because the community has been supportive, she hopes donations to the food pantry will continue. Some of the food items available include pancake mix, vegetables, canned vegetables and kidney beans.

The pantry’s location in Fishersville is near the Brite Bus Stop. And Trisha Fillion said the middle-class stability of Fishersville is also a good place for food donations.

“We want to help stock the pantry,” she said.

Doug Keith, the branch manager of the Augusta County Library in Fishersville, said the library “is really excited about the pantry. The idea is for it (the pantry) to become self-sustaining.”

The Neighbor Bridge plans more food pantries, including two in Waynesboro and one in Staunton. Bear Creek Outdoor Living donated the labor and design for the Fishersville pantry, and plans to do the same for the other pantries. Trisha Fillion said the organization is holding a fundraiser on June 24 at the New Hope Community Center from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a silent auction and a band. A raffle is also planned.

The Fillions both work full-time jobs and spend nights and weekends with their community outreach.

“It’s a labor of love,” said Trisha Fillion.