Free RAM healthcare clinic coming to Augusta Expo

Remote Area Medical also known as RAM, a nonprofit provider of pop-up free clinics offering dental, vision and medical services, is coming to Augusta Expo for a two-day clinic Nov. 19-20.

And RAM is in need of volunteers, according to its media relations coordinator, Chris Cannon. Medical and dental volunteers are needed for the two-day clinic, but other support staff are also needed, according to Cannon.

“We need general support volunteers such as for patient registration,” Cannon said. “We need parking lot management and often need interpreters.”

Volunteers can offer their services at the RAM website at www.ramusa.org or by calling 865-579-1530.

The clinic will open at 6 a.m. each day and all services will be free, according to Cannon. No identification is necessary to receive services. Those needing services will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

The RAM clinic will offer dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on –site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

Cannon said the clinic doors at Augusta Expo will open at 6 a.m. each day. “We don’t have a closing time,” he said. “It depends on how many patients we have.”

Cannon said the clinic location in Augusta County came at the invitation of the University of Virginia’s RAM chapter.

Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 888,000 people and offered $181.5 million in free healthcare and veterinary services.