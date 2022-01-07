'Attack against all Americans': Candlelight vigil in Waynesboro remembers Jan. 6 Capitol riot

“Congress is finally poised to act to protect American democracy,” Maxwell said. “The Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act are the most important voting rights bills in over half a century. They would stop the wave of restrictive voting laws, combat racial discrimination, and establish strong national standards for elections. They would counter the antidemocratic impulse behind January 6 … What does January 6 mean? What the Senate does – or fails to do – will provide the answer.”

Also present at the vigil to express his concerns was Roosevelt Miller, the second vice president of the Waynesboro Branch of the NAACP.

Like Maxwell, Miller also publicly expressed his unease to others in the congregation that polarizing government figures have begun trickling down from the national level to local branches of government throughout the country.

“Those insurrectionists [are] moving to the local levels, which is, to me, very concerning,” Roosevelt said. “We need to be vigilant and [encourage] people to register to vote. That’s where your power comes from.”

However, despite the negatives, Roosevelt remained encouraged about the state of the country heading into the new year.