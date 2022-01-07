'Attack against all Americans': Candlelight vigil in Waynesboro remembers Jan. 6 Capitol riot

On the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, members of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday night.
It was a night of remembrance of the events that transpired a year ago, as several folks stepped up and discussed numerous topics on the evening, including fighting for and defending equal voting rights for all Americans, former President Donald Trump’s exit from the White House, and how to prevent another such physical attack from happening again moving forward.
Similar events and vigils were held nationwide to remember what happened Jan. 6, 2021, and UUFW Congregation Member Stephen Maxwell said he felt inspired to organize one in Waynesboro.
Maxwell explained further that an “offshoot” organization of the Unitarian Universalist Association called UU the Vote “got organized in the leadup to the last national election” that desired to get people registered to vote and protect their voting rights, as well.
“That was the organization that put out the notice about these vigils,” Maxwell said. “I found out about it maybe just before Christmas and sat on it, waiting to see if any events were scheduled locally in Staunton or Waynesboro. When I didn’t see anything come up, I decided to get permission to do it at UUFW.”
At the event, Maxwell opened the vigil by stating that Jan. 6 was a “violent and deadly attack against all Americans” and the democracy of our country.
Maxwell said that a year later, those who attacked the country on Jan. 6 are still working at "silencing our voices by restricting our freedom to vote, attacking fair voting districts, and quietly preparing future attempts to sabotage free and fair elections and with it our democracy."
His opening comments continued when he publicly read an email he received from Nicole Pressley, the UUA Side with Love Organizing Strategy Team Field and Programs Director.
“A new year brings fresh possibilities and is often a time when our spirits rise,” Maxwell read. “And yet a year ago as we prepared for progress, we were confronted with a deadly insurrection where armed right-wing militants attacked our Capitol and tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. We have worked hard all this past year to build a multi-racial democracy and combat the attack on voting rights and democracy waged on our Black, Indigenous and people of color communities.”
Maxwell also read to the crowd from one more email he received from the Brennan Center for Justice, which addressed potential actions set to happen in Congress.
“Congress is finally poised to act to protect American democracy,” Maxwell said. “The Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act are the most important voting rights bills in over half a century. They would stop the wave of restrictive voting laws, combat racial discrimination, and establish strong national standards for elections. They would counter the antidemocratic impulse behind January 6 … What does January 6 mean? What the Senate does – or fails to do – will provide the answer.”
Also present at the vigil to express his concerns was Roosevelt Miller, the second vice president of the Waynesboro Branch of the NAACP.
Like Maxwell, Miller also publicly expressed his unease to others in the congregation that polarizing government figures have begun trickling down from the national level to local branches of government throughout the country.
“Those insurrectionists [are] moving to the local levels, which is, to me, very concerning,” Roosevelt said. “We need to be vigilant and [encourage] people to register to vote. That’s where your power comes from.”
However, despite the negatives, Roosevelt remained encouraged about the state of the country heading into the new year.
“Past years, four in general, [have] not been very good,” Roosevelt said. “But I’m glad to see that we do have someone that [is] concerned about the people of this country.”
He was also inspired by the folks who did attend, saying it showed unity — something he said the country really needs “not just in Waynesboro, but everywhere.”
“To me, it’s very important from a perspective of showing togetherness as a people,” Roosevelt said. “Although we didn’t have a [really] large crowd, the ones that showed up indicates to me that there is a concern and they are trying to address what’s actually happening in our country.”