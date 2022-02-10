Augusta County and Rockbridge County to push for added lanes on I-81/I-64

VERONA — With federal infrastructure funds headed to the Commonwealth of Virginia, Augusta County and Rockbridge County are uniting to lobby for the addition of a third traffic lane in both directions between mile markers 191 and 222, where I-81 and I-64 overlap between Staunton and Lexington.

The board discussed the current issues affecting the highway, which is one of the most traveled roadways in the state, with over 50,000 travelers a day, before unanimously passing a resolution to lobby for the United States Congress, the Virginia General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin to provide funding for the additional lanes. Rockbridge County will vote on the same resolution next week, according to County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald.

In the past five years, over 1,000 crashes occurred on the roadway, resulting in 10 fatalities and around 400 injuries, the county’s resolution details.

Riverheads supervisor Michael Shull, who made the motion to adopt the resolution, said the problems on the highway prevent rescue services from being properly carried out.

“It’s almost a daily thing that we have wrecks out there, and especially on the holiday weekends when traffic gets backed up and put over on route 11,” Shull said. “It just causes chaos for all of our citizens. It’s heavily impeding our rescue. It’s endangering their lives and everyone out there.”

The county resolution says that adding the additional traffic lanes would reduce both the number of accidents on the roadway and address the need to close the roadway when severe crashes occur.

Shull expressed that the infrastructure funding may be the two counties’ best opportunity to resolve the issue in a timely manner.

“Now is the time that we need to try to do something, if ever,” Shull said. “I figure both counties working together to send this out; we may have a better chance.”

