COVID cases down, vaccinations up for Thanksgiving in Waynesboro

COVID-19 numbers remain low in Waynesboro, officials announced earlier this week.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, councilman Dr. Sam Hostetter of Ward D updated those in attendance on the city’s COVID rates.

“The good news is our numbers remain low in Waynesboro,” Hostetter said. “In the last week, we’ve had four cases most days or less. It comes to an average of 15.8 per 100,000 [people]. That is currently below numbers in Staunton and Augusta. Staunton had sort of a burst through the week and Augusta has been steadily a little above ours at the twenties per 100,000.”

With the holiday season in full motion, Hostetter, as well as the rest of Waynesboro’s city council, urged residents to remain safe for during Thanksgiving gatherings leading into December.

“As we go into the holidays, I encourage people to continue to be vigilant, continue to do the right thing to protect yourself, your friends and family,” Hostetter said. “We don’t want to see a surge like we did last year. Those numbers [were] very scary for Thanksgiving through Christmas into the New Year.”

Although COVID numbers are still low in the city, Hostetter said the city has seen a rise in a more promising set of numbers, however — COVID-19 vaccinations.