COVID cases down, vaccinations up for Thanksgiving in Waynesboro

COVID-19 numbers remain low in Waynesboro, officials announced earlier this week.
During Monday night’s city council meeting, councilman Dr. Sam Hostetter of Ward D updated those in attendance on the city’s COVID rates.
“The good news is our numbers remain low in Waynesboro,” Hostetter said. “In the last week, we’ve had four cases most days or less. It comes to an average of 15.8 per 100,000 [people]. That is currently below numbers in Staunton and Augusta. Staunton had sort of a burst through the week and Augusta has been steadily a little above ours at the twenties per 100,000.”
With the holiday season in full motion, Hostetter, as well as the rest of Waynesboro’s city council, urged residents to remain safe for during Thanksgiving gatherings leading into December.
“As we go into the holidays, I encourage people to continue to be vigilant, continue to do the right thing to protect yourself, your friends and family,” Hostetter said. “We don’t want to see a surge like we did last year. Those numbers [were] very scary for Thanksgiving through Christmas into the New Year.”
Although COVID numbers are still low in the city, Hostetter said the city has seen a rise in a more promising set of numbers, however — COVID-19 vaccinations.
“On other good news, the rate of vaccinations continues to go up,” Hostetter said. “Sixty-three percent moving toward 64% of the population [has] gotten at least one vaccine. Of the adult population, Waynesboro’s up to 76%. We’ve crossed that 75% threshold, which is great. I think the difference there is that now that children are eligible, five to 11, as well as the 12-18 years olds [who] are already eligible, we’re not getting those folks vaccinated as quickly as some areas are.”
Hostetter encouraged parents to talk to their health care providers and pediatricians about having their children vaccinated if they have not already been so.
As vaccination numbers continue to grow in the city, Hostetter hopes the COVID count stays low heading into Christmas.
“Hopefully, we’ll see those numbers stay low as we get through the holiday,” Hostetter said.
Upon the close of Hostetter’s remarks, Waynesboro mayor Bobby Henderson was pleased to hear the progress residents have made to get themselves and their families vaccinated to close out 2021.
“Seventy-six percent,” Henderson said. “Waynesboro, we’re doing a great job here. Those are good numbers. Thank you, citizens of Waynesboro, for that.”