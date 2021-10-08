Former local judge Harrison May remembered by colleagues after death

The Shenandoah Valley recently lost a man who made his living fighting for justice.
Harrison May passed away at the age of 81 on Sept. 15 at Augusta Health.
He served as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Augusta County from 1970-1982 and was later elected Judge of the 25th District Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court until he retired in April of 2001.
Since his passing, May has been remembered fondly by several colleagues.
Retired attorney Jim Osborne had nothing but praise for the now-deceased former judge.
“Harrison May [was], to me, a very decent, high-quality individual — very dependable, reliable,” Osborne said. “He was certainly comfortable with himself and all of this is aside from being a very good lawyer and also a very good judge.”
During his career, Osborne said that one of the most significant criminal cases he ever had was early in his practice in Augusta County. In taking on that case, Osborne remembered May being the Commonwealth’s Attorney at the time and said that he learned a lot from both him and the case.
“Of course, I thought I knew everything,” Osborne said, laughing. “But that was quickly [settled]. He was just such a good person to work against as an attorney. I think he was impressed with my diligence, but he was also diligent himself. It was just a very good experience even though the case was very difficult.”
It was after this particular case was settled that he said he began to truly know and respect May.
“I got to know Harrison pretty well during the progress and conclusion of that case,” Osborne said. “From then on, I worked with him successfully as a lawyer. I never really found any reason to change my initial opinion of what a high-quality, wonderful man he was and a decent lawyer.”
Osborne also said that he respected May because, unlike other lawyers and Commonwealth’s attorneys he’d see on television, he never saw May as a man who was politically motivated to make decisions in the courtroom during a case.
“I never felt that Harrison May was undertaking a case either aggressively or passively for a political reason,” Osborne said. “I always thought he was carrying the ball of justice. That is, he was doing what he was employed by the people to do. He was not trying to unduly punish anyone [or] retreat in any way. He was more or less very even-keeled [and] settled in his devotion to protecting society and I always appreciated that about him.”
John Hill, an attorney at Waynesboro’s PoindexterHill law firm, recalled being particularly impressed by how quickly May had to learn his role as a juvenile judge within the Valley, saying that juvenile courts had only come into existence in Virginia back in 1972.
May was appointed to the his in 1980.
“I don’t know whether he was the first juvenile court judge in Augusta County but he was certainly one of the first,” Hill said. “A lot of the stuff he was doing, a lot of these laws dealing with juveniles and child abuse cases, they hadn’t been around for more than eight years, really. He was having to learn a lot of this stuff and didn’t have anyone else to learn from. He was very good about it. He was very patient with the people just getting out of law school. He was a real gentleman.”
Hill knew May since 1989, which was the year he began practicing.
“His term as the juvenile court judge for 21 years was probably the most prominent aspect of his career,” Hill said. “His two decades plus on the bench were at the beginning of Virginia using juvenile and domestic relations district courts was probably the most significant aspect of his career. He set the standard for that court in this area.”
One last thing Hill recalled was how fairly May served everyone who stepped foot into his courtroom as a judge.
“He treated everybody the same way,” Hill said. “Whether it was a prosecutor, defense attorney, a mother trying to get custody … he treated the parties, their counsel [and] law enforcement all the same way with respect. He gave a lot of dignity to the court. He was very firm, but not a bully, not over-reaching. He made people respect the court and I think that’s probably what I’ll remember about him the most is that he was very fair, very even-handed.”
Osborne first met May in the ’70s, Hill in the ’80s.
Peter Boatner, the head public defender for Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County, couldn’t remember an exact date when he met May.
However, he said if he had to guess, it would’ve been when he was still a rookie in law in the mid-90s.
“I would’ve met him as Judge May when I was a brand-new lawyer,” Boatner said. “It’s very possible he’s the first judge I ever appeared in front of. So, I was a ‘wet behind the ears,’ straight-out-of-law school public defender and he was the juvenile court judge.”
Like Osborne, Boatner also said that he was given plenty of learning opportunities when working around May.
“To somebody like that, he was very intimidating,” Boatner said. “He ran a tight ship, had a military posture and liked to keep things moving. But it also became clear pretty early on that he understood the learning curve I was going through and he could be very helpful to a young lawyer. He would always give me the time I needed to talk to my clients. So, on the one hand he could be tough, but he was always fair.”
Boatner also agreed with Osborne and Hill that in his court, May ran a fair trial for all and showed no bias towards any one particular person in any case.
“He had the confidence to issue an unpopular ruling,” Boatner said. “He was perfectly willing to go against the grain if he thought that that’s what justice called for.”
He also added that in regard to kids, May saw potential in many of them and did what he could to keep them out from behind bars.
“He played a really important part in our restorative justice program where we had kids who’d been charged with things like vandalism,” Boatner said. “Instead of being convicted and getting a charge on their record, they’d go through a program where they’d meet with the victims and learn exactly what their acts had cost somebody. Often, they would work with the victims to repair the damage. Harrison was a strong supporter of that kind of alternative to just finding people guilty and giving them a sentence.”
Off the bench, Boatner said that May “was an incredibly interesting and fun guy to spend time with,” saying that he “had great stories and was just a wonderful man to spend time with.”
Boatner recalled seeing May in a local Lowes one afternoon where the two men just shared stories in one of the store’s many aisles for at least a half-hour and just enjoying each other’s company.
It was the last time the two men would ever see each other.
“It was always worthwhile taking some time out of your day to spend with him,” Boatner said.
May was also a member of the Board of Governors Criminal Law Section, the Virginia State Bar President from 1976-1980, the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys President from 1976-1977, Augusta County Bar Association Chairman from 1980-1981, and the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee Shenandoah Planning District Commission.
According to Henry Funeral Homes and Cremation Center in Staunton, May is survived by his wife, Patricia, his daughters, Anne, Sarah and Genie, his son Jim, his sister, Eugenia, his five grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences can still be sent to his family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
“In the end, I always felt very comfortable with him whether I was practicing against him as an attorney or if I was looking up to him on the bench as a judge,” Osborne said. “I always felt he was a fair-minded, knowledgeable, diligent, decent human being.”