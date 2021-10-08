Former local judge Harrison May remembered by colleagues after death

May was appointed to the his in 1980.

“I don’t know whether he was the first juvenile court judge in Augusta County but he was certainly one of the first,” Hill said. “A lot of the stuff he was doing, a lot of these laws dealing with juveniles and child abuse cases, they hadn’t been around for more than eight years, really. He was having to learn a lot of this stuff and didn’t have anyone else to learn from. He was very good about it. He was very patient with the people just getting out of law school. He was a real gentleman.”

Hill knew May since 1989, which was the year he began practicing.

“His term as the juvenile court judge for 21 years was probably the most prominent aspect of his career,” Hill said. “His two decades plus on the bench were at the beginning of Virginia using juvenile and domestic relations district courts was probably the most significant aspect of his career. He set the standard for that court in this area.”

One last thing Hill recalled was how fairly May served everyone who stepped foot into his courtroom as a judge.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}