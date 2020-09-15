Gade disputes accuracy of Warner mailer on health care

In a June 7 Facebook live video with Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, Gade discusses health care and stated that he would protect people with pre-existing conditions.

“One of the things I have been talking about continuously is this idea of promoting the free market system and helping people be in a position to provide for themselves in terms of their health care. Whatever system we land on needs to protect people with pre-existing conditions,” Gade said in the June video, later adding he also supports a system with price transparency, lowering pharmaceutical costs and allowing health insurance to be sold and bought across state lines.

A Gade spokesperson said the March 23 comment does not indicate that Gade is for or against repealing the Affordable Care Act. Gade is in favor of various ACA provisions including protecting people with pre-existing conditions, keeping children on their parents health care plans until the age of 26, and requiring insurers to offer 10 essential health benefits like maternity leave and preventive services, a spokesperson said.

Gade said Tuesday he is for any kind of health care reform that continues to protect people with pre-existing conditions.