GOP candidate for U.S. Senate focused on Constitution, Virginians' needs

Over the past few months, Gade said he’s worked to visit as many parts of the commonwealth as he can, from Southwest Virginia to Tidewater and Northern Virginia, where he calls home.

During these stops, Gade said it has become clear to him that Virginia voters want a senator who is not a “career politician,” and who will vote in their best interest, regardless of party lines.

“I’m no stranger to public service and I’m no stranger to personal sacrifice in the pursuit of public service,” he said. “But what I am is starkly different than the career politician Mark Warner, whom I’m running against.”

Gade has accused Warner of voting in line with the Democratic Party even when the values don’t align with the needs of Virginians.

“What career politicians are, above all, is loyal to their party, and I’ve been a non-partisan military professional for 25 years,” Gade said.

“I think the first time I registered as a Republican or even told anybody I was a Republican was like about a year ago when I came out as a candidate for U.S. Senate. So what I’m never going to do is be loyal to my party over the Constitution or be loyal to my party over the needs of Virginians.”