Officials encourage Valley residents to reflect on U.S. Constitution

Last month, Mayor Bobby Henderson announced Sept. 17-23 would officially be recognized as Constitution Week in the city of Waynesboro.
The official proclamation encouraged all residents in the city “to study the Constitution and reflect on the privilege of being an American with all the rights and responsibilities which that privilege involves.”
David Ledbetter, the commonwealth’s attorney for Waynesboro, couldn’t stress enough how valuable the Constitution is and how essential it is for all Americans to understand it.
“The Constitution is important because it’s a grant of power to the government, but more important, it’s a restraint on government,” Ledbetter said. “It tells government what it can and cannot do, and I think it’s important for people to understand that the founding fathers saw there was a need to have a balance of power between the different branches. Each of them serves to check the other’s power.”
At Bridgewater College, eight-year political science professor Bobbi Gentry shared Ledbetter’s enthusiasm about the Constitution, and explained the origins of the celebratory week.
“We have it around this time, mid-September, because that’s when the final version of the Constitution was created,” Gentry said. “It’s to celebrate, remember and reflect on the value that the Constitution provides us and to remind us how much the Constitution impacts our everyday lives.”
To celebrate, Bridgewater College held a special public event on campus that encouraged youth voting Thursday night.
Dr. Jamie Frueh, the associate provost at Bridgewater College, understood the importance of the event and added while students should be encouraged to understand their numerous freedoms as well as their right to vote, they also need to understand that it’s more than just their right.
It’s their responsibility, he said.
“The idea that students at college who are participating in programs supported by the federal government should have some awareness of their civic responsibilities and context within which they exercise their freedoms is one of the most important pieces of that graduation from being a citizen to being a fully fledged citizen of a democracy,” Frueh said. “Once they get to college, they’re of an age where they should be participating fully and thinking deeply about the policies that they’re asked to pass judgment on as voters.”
Just as Ledbetter and Gentry said, Frueh stressed the importance of understanding the U.S. Constitution for not just his students, but for all Americans.
“Having a background in the Constitution is really important to being able to frame those issues and think about the responsibilities, the rights, and the obligations of a citizen,” he said.
Bridgewater College’s event featured a speech from Gentry on the 26th Amendment, which allowed Americans from the ages of 18-20 to vote for the first time back on July 1, 1971. Gentry also noted this year was the 50th anniversary since the amendment was ratified and encouraged all students in attendance that youth voting has made, and still makes, a difference in national and state elections half a century later.
Gentry continued by saying there’s immense value in knowing the roles and responsibilities of the different branches of the government, Congress, the POTUS, etc., and the Constitution also helps Americans understand how our government operates.
When celebrating the Constitution, Gentry further stressed the importance of knowing not just one’s rights as a citizen and that individual rights should be celebrated, such as freedom of religion, freedom of speech, right to bear arms, etc.
“My favorite part of the Constitution is peoples’ ability to petition government for redress of grievances,” Gentry said. “What that means is that if people see a problem in their locality, state, and nation, they can work to change it. They can ask government to address these issues. It allows citizens to be active participants in their government.”
In addition to Gentry’s speech, the event had a table present for students to register to vote had they not already done so for November’s state elections. The table was run by student representatives of Virginia 21, a student-run program sponsored by the state for issue engagement and advocacy regarding key issues in Virginia.
Gentry added that the government isn’t perfect, which is a particularly important reason why young voters need to become more active. New ideas from young minds with different perspectives may offer a new solution to complex situations.
However, she argued all Americans should have that same encouragement not just at the polls, but also in their neighborhoods.
“It reminds us that we shouldn’t be passive observers to politics and to government action,” Gentry said. “We should be active participants in making [changes] in our communities that we want to see. Each and every one of us has the opportunity to do that.”
Recently, The Washington Post released an article stating only 56 percent of adults in the United States could actually name all three branches of the U.S. government.
For Ledbetter, numbers like these are concerning.
“That’s why it’s important we do a week celebrating the Constitution,” Ledbetter said. “The Constitution is really who America is. It’s the document that gave us the end of slavery, the Voting Rights Act, trial by jury … they’re all guaranteed by the Constitution.”
Ledbetter noted the document is not perfect, referring to the Three-fifths Compromise and treatment of Native Americans as examples, but said that’s where the “resiliency of the document came about,” along with its adaptability, as well.
“It wasn’t a perfect document, but it is a document that brought together a small string of 13 colonies along the eastern continental United States,” Ledbetter said. “It gave us the ability to draw ourselves together.”
The Constitution is at the heart of who America is as one nation.
With the remaining days of Constitution Week, Ledbetter hopes Waynesboro residents take some time to review it and learn something new about the 234-year-old document and their rights as citizens of the U.S.
“It’s a limit on people like me,” Ledbetter said. “I’m a prosecutor. It’s easy to point the finger and say, ‘I accuse you,’ but you need to have restraint on those powers.”