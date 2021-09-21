Officials encourage Valley residents to reflect on U.S. Constitution

Bridgewater College’s event featured a speech from Gentry on the 26th Amendment, which allowed Americans from the ages of 18-20 to vote for the first time back on July 1, 1971. Gentry also noted this year was the 50th anniversary since the amendment was ratified and encouraged all students in attendance that youth voting has made, and still makes, a difference in national and state elections half a century later.

Gentry continued by saying there’s immense value in knowing the roles and responsibilities of the different branches of the government, Congress, the POTUS, etc., and the Constitution also helps Americans understand how our government operates.

When celebrating the Constitution, Gentry further stressed the importance of knowing not just one’s rights as a citizen and that individual rights should be celebrated, such as freedom of religion, freedom of speech, right to bear arms, etc.

“My favorite part of the Constitution is peoples’ ability to petition government for redress of grievances,” Gentry said. “What that means is that if people see a problem in their locality, state, and nation, they can work to change it. They can ask government to address these issues. It allows citizens to be active participants in their government.”