Public forum highlights differences between 20th District candidates John Avoli, Randall Wolf

“What we need is, again, accountability,” Wolf said. “We need a state commission that’s going to really look over this, dig in and ask the tough questions of every department as to why their stats don’t meet [as] sort of equivalency of their community. It probably begins with not having enough people of color in uniform. It begins with not having mental health care available.”

Like Avoli, Wolf said that he too sat down and talked with Tim Martin and Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith to learn more about their diversion program, which has been nationally recognized.

“It needs to be studied and pushed out into other places in Virginia,” Wolf said. “But diversion is an opportunity for one or two strikes against you. The problem is we don’t have enough mental health, behavioral health, drug addiction programs to really help people take advantage of that single opportunity to stay out of jail. [We] need to increase those budgets to care for people and give them, not only an opportunity to avoid jail, but an opportunity to really change their life. That takes caregivers, that takes counselors, that takes people involved in their lives to help them navigate how to get well.”

Following a ten-minute open question session from those in attendance, the forum adjourned.