SVASC volunteers, supporters again urge Waynesboro City Council to keep localities in charge of animal shelter

Concerned supporters for the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center showed up once again to Monday night’s Waynesboro City Council meeting at Kate Collins Middle School.
Although there were far fewer speakers at the meeting’s citizen comment period compared to the one held two weeks ago on Nov. 8, the message remained the same: keep the local animal shelter in the city’s possession or in the possession of another locality rather than bid it away to private ownership.
Before residents even had the chance to speak regarding the city getting bids from outside agencies to run the shelter, Waynesboro city manager Mike Hamp reflected on the concerns of the shelter’s supporters from the previous meeting, saying they helped “bring some beneficial clarity” to the matter at hand.
“It’s important to understand that the RFP was issued not in an attempt to reduce expenses or reduce the cost of operating the shelter facility,” Hamp said. “In fact, cost doesn’t become a factor or a consideration unless and until we identify a qualified provider. The primary objective initially in the RFP is to explore the ability to furnish adequate staff capacity to operate the facility presumably at the current service levels.”
Hamp said he was aware of the outpouring support residents in the surrounding localities have had and still have for the SVASC, adding that cutting the budget is not part agenda for finding an agency to run the shelter.
“I’m sensitive to the reaction, the goals, the support and appreciation in regard with which the public holds the facility,” Hamp said. “We all should enjoy some benefit and take some measure of pride in that, but I think it’s important to stress that the goal is not to reduce cost. It’s difficult at this point even to forecast what outcomes might occur if you could identify a qualified provider.”
Some of the goals residents want the shelter to continue to meet regardless of who runs it includes maintaining its 97% successful save rate, providing appropriate medical care and preserving relationships with other rescue agencies and nonprofits, all of which “can be included in conversations that we have” with potential bidders, Hamp said.
The city manager ended his statements by saying he appreciated residents who spoke at the previous meeting.
“I wanted to acknowledge the motion and passion that most speakers presented with,” Hamp said. “Much of the content of their message are expressions of ideas that we can incorporate into the process as we move forward. Maybe that’s helpful to some, perhaps it’s not, but I think that’s an important clarification.”
Amy Hammer, an SVASC supporter and the president of Augusta Dog Adoptions, was relieved the city heard the concerns of those who had spoken just two weeks earlier.
“I am glad to hear that you’re not planning to reduce the budget,” Hammer said. “I don’t know how you could.”
Hammer said she had brought the concern forward at meetings in Augusta County and Staunton since Nov. 8 and the response she’s seen since has been incredible.
“An amazing thing has happened the last two weeks,” Hammer said. “Our underfunded, out-of-the-way, often overlooked shelter is finally in the spotlight. The hashtags #saveourshelter and #thelittleshelterthatdoes [are] filling Facebook threads. Fosters, volunteers and doctors are posting their stories about what makes SVASC great.”
Hammer, like Hamp. expressed gratitude for those who came out and spoke at the previous meeting on the issue.
“People who are terrified of speaking in public and have never been to a government meeting before are standing in front of you with their voices shaking and asking you to save something that’s important to them,” Hammer said. “Some of these are your staff members. They’re City of Waynesboro employees. They’re getting ready to spend the holidays not knowing if they’re going to have a job [on] January 1 even though they’re saving 97% of the animals that come in and even though they have managed that shelter beautifully without a director for months now.”
Additionally concerning the shelter’s staff, Hammer asked those on the city council and staff to keep SVASC away from private ownership. However, if that can’t be accomplished early next year, she hopes the shelter’s high standards regarding the save rate can be maintained.
“The staffing problems at SVASC are not too big for you to fix,” Hammer said. “We ask you to continue to effectively run SVASC by investing in a highly competent director who is adequately paid and enough staff to do the job. Change the fiscal agency to the city of Staunton to foster new energy and provide a much-needed break for the city of Waynesboro. If the localities cannot continue to manage SVASC, please require a 90% or better save rate to be required for whoever gets the bid.”
Rachel Hamel and Jean Fraser, two of the SVASC’s volunteers told city council members they believe the employees at the shelter aren’t being paid nearly enough for the job they do.
“They have not been able to fill that director position because it is way below what comparable communities are paying,” Fraser said. “There [are] staff positions that have been open for a long time and people aren’t coming because nobody could pay a mortgage or even their rent on what these people are being paid.”
Hamel said she was considering working for the shelter, but opted not to because she wouldn’t be able to pay her mortgage.
“They need better pay,” Hamel said. “They have done a phenomenal job the last few months and they don’t have a director.”
Fraser expressed her disappointment further, saying the low pay for employees was just one reason why finding staff members has been difficult.
“The people who are there are committed to what they are doing and they are being paid a ridiculous amount of money compared to what you would make at a turkey plant or a fast food joint,” Fraser said. “They do vaccinations, give out medicine, [and] evaluate behavior. This is not a low-level job. This is a job that is really important.”
Renee Clark, a member of Cat’s Cradle’s board of directors, even asked members of the city council to take a tour of the shelter should they have the time to do so.
“I would like to invite you guys, if you haven’t been recently, to come out to the shelter,” Clark said. “The staff would really appreciate it and also, before you’re making your decision to the RFP, it would be good to just lay your eyes on what you’re making the decision about.”
Like the others before her, Clark was opposed to private ownership of the shelter.
“We would like for the localities to keep the shelter and not privatize it,” Clark said. “The following week after we were at Augusta County, the County Administrator and a Board of Supervisors member actually visited the shelter, which I thought was awesome. Also, we’ve had follow-up questions and conversations with some of the city council in Staunton … definitely don’t go private if you can at all help it.”