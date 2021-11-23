SVASC volunteers, supporters again urge Waynesboro City Council to keep localities in charge of animal shelter

“The staffing problems at SVASC are not too big for you to fix,” Hammer said. “We ask you to continue to effectively run SVASC by investing in a highly competent director who is adequately paid and enough staff to do the job. Change the fiscal agency to the city of Staunton to foster new energy and provide a much-needed break for the city of Waynesboro. If the localities cannot continue to manage SVASC, please require a 90% or better save rate to be required for whoever gets the bid.”

Rachel Hamel and Jean Fraser, two of the SVASC’s volunteers told city council members they believe the employees at the shelter aren’t being paid nearly enough for the job they do.

“They have not been able to fill that director position because it is way below what comparable communities are paying,” Fraser said. “There [are] staff positions that have been open for a long time and people aren’t coming because nobody could pay a mortgage or even their rent on what these people are being paid.”

Hamel said she was considering working for the shelter, but opted not to because she wouldn’t be able to pay her mortgage.

“They need better pay,” Hamel said. “They have done a phenomenal job the last few months and they don’t have a director.”