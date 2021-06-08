Voter turnout 'light' in Waynesboro for Democratic primary

The same sentiment came from Anne Salembier, the Chief Election Official of Ward A, who also expressed the importance for city residents to put pen to paper and vote in the state election.

“I think we need to vote to show that we care and are interested in what’s going on in politics,” Salembier said. “I’d like to see more people come in because I think that’s their responsibility.”

For some in Waynesboro, they chose to do their civic duty prematurely and vote early. As previously reported by The News Virginian, as of May 28, more than 200 ballots had been requested.

Regardless of whether residents were voting early or in-person on Election Day, the importance was not lost on those who turned in their ballots. For Waynesboro resident Marie Maffey, the collective voices of small communities make just as big of an impact on state elections as larger ones.

“More equity in the justice system” is just one of several progressions she’d like to see occur in the state, but to see it happen, the votes have to start right here.

“We just have to vote, no matter what,” Maffey said. “It all starts with the small election. You get to determine who gets on the ballot and then who represents you in your ‘small’ issues.”

