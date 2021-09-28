Waynesboro Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw to retire after 25 years

After more than 25 years of service with the city of Waynesboro, Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw is finally retiring.
Oct. 15 will be his final day working at City Hall before his retirement officially begins on Nov. 1.
“I feel very fortunate,” Shaw said. “This has been a big chunk of my life. I’m grateful to the city and really to the community that’s employed me all of these years.”
Shaw began working with the city as a member of the Public Works Department, serving two stints as Waynesboro’s City Planner before becoming Deputy City Manager back in 2008.
He’s held the same position ever since.
As deputy city manager, Shaw’s role has involved maintaining and overlooking what he and Waynesboro City Manager Michael Hamp describe as “community development functions,” such as directly supervising public works, economic development, information technology, finances and city planning.
As a native of Augusta County, Shaw said his “sense of building community” drove him throughout his career.
“I feel like the ability to apply my trade as a professional within the community I grew up in has been a great fortune of my life, really,” Shaw said. “I’ve gained a great deal of satisfaction through the years of feeling like when I showed up to work day-in and day-out that it was in the service of a larger community.”
Like Shaw, Hamp has held his current position with the city since 2008 but has worked together with Shaw for nearly 17 years.
Since then, Hamp has grown to strongly respect Shaw and said he and the city staff will miss his hard work and dedication to the local community.
“Jim is a professional,” Hamp said. “He lives up to and sets a high standard for himself and those around him. His work is marked by professionalism and objectivism. I think in our work, objectivism, professionalism and truthfulness are the cornerstone of good public administrators. Jim demonstrated those qualities throughout his service and held others accountable to those high standards as well.”
One thing Shaw put high standards into with the city over the course of his career were day-to-day operations, which he still gets excited from at the age of 62.
With November approaching, he said there are several projects he’ll look back fondly on he and the city accomplished together throughout the years.
“My great fortune has been that a lot of the things that I felt like would be interesting and important to do were also things that somebody else wanted to see done and were willing to work on,” Shaw said. “Like, the beginning of the South River Greeway ... it’s been a popular project. There were a lot of people interested in seeing that project done. I, in many cases, felt like working on things that other people found to be important was going to be essential to my success and happiness.”
Another big career moment he recalled was when he was the lead man working on the expansion of the PGI plan back in 2013. He said the expansion “added a lot of value and a lot of jobs to the city,” and was grateful to work with a council that was willing to go through the negotiation with the folks at PGI to make the renovations possible.
He was also thrilled with the past renovations made to the Waynesboro Public Library, as well, but even the jobs that may not have been as glamorous to the public were still valubable to him.
“The city actually over a period of about two decades has done a ton of work improving its water and sewer system,” Shaw said. “We built a water treatment facility, a new sewage treatment plant and have replaced miles and miles of water and sewer line.”
Over the past three years, Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson has seen Shaw’s dedication and enthusiastic knowledge for his job since becoming mayor in 2018. To him, the passion and knowledge that Shaw brought during his tenure as mayor was inspiring and will be missed.
“Jim is like an encyclopedia of city government,” Henderson said. “He’s a very educated person, but yet he’s got a lot of common sense. He’s a planner by trade, so he knows city government in and out. I’m blessed to think that I’ve had the opportunity to work with him for three years.
Councilman Bruce Allen of Ward B has also held his position since 2008 alongside Shaw and sees him as one of the most reliable members of the city staff.
“He’s a very intelligent person,” Allen said. “When Mr. Shaw tells you something, you can take it to the bank he’s giving you the correct information.”
Like Henderson, Allen said he’s appreciated all of the advice Shaw has given him over the years and thanked him for “being a mentor.”
“When I first came on city council, he taught me a lot,” Allen said. “I thought I knew a lot about the city because I worked there and retired from the city, myself. He educated me [and] worked with me and I will definitely miss him.”
As for what Shaw plans on doing in retirement, he and his wife, Jayne, plan on simply enjoying time together outdoors biking, hiking and kayaking while occasionally travelling through small towns throughout the Shenandoah Valley and the rest of the country.
Although he enjoyed his career in the city of Waynesboro, Shaw is ready for the next step and will look back on his work fondly.
When asked what he’ll miss most, he instantly started talking about the people he worked with and says the city is blessed to have them.
“We’re very fortunate for a city of our size to have the kind of quality that we have,” Shaw said. “Everybody from finance director to human resource director to the city’s planning director, police chief, fire chief, on and on. The city has extremely experienced and well-qaulified individuals in those positions, which makes it easier for me to step away.”