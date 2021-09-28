Waynesboro Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw to retire after 25 years

Like Shaw, Hamp has held his current position with the city since 2008 but has worked together with Shaw for nearly 17 years.

Since then, Hamp has grown to strongly respect Shaw and said he and the city staff will miss his hard work and dedication to the local community.

“Jim is a professional,” Hamp said. “He lives up to and sets a high standard for himself and those around him. His work is marked by professionalism and objectivism. I think in our work, objectivism, professionalism and truthfulness are the cornerstone of good public administrators. Jim demonstrated those qualities throughout his service and held others accountable to those high standards as well.”

One thing Shaw put high standards into with the city over the course of his career were day-to-day operations, which he still gets excited from at the age of 62.

With November approaching, he said there are several projects he’ll look back fondly on he and the city accomplished together throughout the years.

