Waynesboro residents urge council members to not pay for Middle River Regional Jail expansion

Several residents spoke out to Waynesboro council members over the $14.5 million set aside for Middle River Regional Jail in Staunton during Monday night's city council meeting downtown.
Five people told council members the money should be used for programs and services that would benefit those suffering from mental disorders and drug addictions instead of expanding the jail to fit in more inmates.
To resident Emily Smarte, those who act out in public due to an addiction or disorder might find themselves in jail because of the lack of local resources.
“I want to see our town invest in the well-being of its constituents rather than abandoning and persecuting those who aren’t doing so well,” Smarte said.
Smarte said there aren't enough resources available in the community for people who suffer from drug addiction and various mental illnesses. A prison cell should not be the solution for those who aren’t criminals, but just simply need help, she said.
“Jail does not treat addiction, jail simply punishes addiction,” she said. “Without any accessible or realistic rehabilitation options, my friend is trapped in a vicious cycle of addiction and incarceration, which costs us all taxpayer dollars rather than investing in helping him deal with the addiction, getting to the root of the problem.”
Catherine Dunne, another one of the speakers present, agreed with Smarte.
“We all deserve a chance to be productive and happy citizens,” Dunne said. “This can only happen when our community invests in us and not in the prison system.”
Adrienne Young was the final speaker and closed the citizens comment period by saying the $14.5 million should be used for preventative measures.
“Funding substance use programs, youth outreach, or other resources make a lot more sense than just planning on failing every year, which is what this expansion says,” Young said. “It’s saying we’re expecting that we’re not going to do any better, in fact, we’re expecting things to get worse and we’re not going to do anything about it … we’re better than that.”
Following Young’s comments, Mayor Bobby Henderson said said council members agreed funding would not be provided for additional beds.
“We have all agreed that expansion is not what we need to be doing,” Henderson said. “We’re not for expansion of the jail, but we’re also not for warehousing people and letting them live in poor conditions. So, we need to do something for the facility that we have to make it a better place. We don’t support expansion, but we do support taking care of those in our charge.”
According to Henderson, the mayors from Staunton, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg have all came together, as well as the supervisors from Augusta County and Rockingham who are invested partners in the project, to discuss the renovation.
Henderson said everyone agreed they don’t want any more beds to be added in an expansion effort at the jail. If expansion does happen, it won’t be with beds, but with facility upgrades including the dining room and laundry facility, as well as additional rooms for the staff such as training rooms, meeting rooms and warehouse space, he said.
The jail’s kitchen and medical facility would also be improved in size, as well, he added.
Councilman Terry Short Jr. stayed behind to talk with those who were against the jail expansion before relaying the feedback to Henderson later.
In the end, everyone agreed expanding Middle River would be the wrong move.
“When Terry explained to them that that is not the intent of this council or any of any of the other five jurisdictions at this time, the majority were understandable to that,” Henderson said. “They agreed we need to make some sort of arrangements with those folks.”
Additionally, Henderson clarified that the $14.5 million available for the renovations to the jail won't all be going directly into the city's bank account, either.
“Out of that $14.5 million, the Commonwealth of Virginia is going to get 25%,” Henderson said. “Out of that, Waynesboro’s portion is only 15% of the remaining balance. So, we’re not looking at the city of Waynesboro being responsible for $14.5 million, we’re looking at $1 million or so — maybe $2 million.”
The city council’s next regular business meeting will be at 7 p.m. on July 26.