Waynesboro residents urge council members to not pay for Middle River Regional Jail expansion

According to Henderson, the mayors from Staunton, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg have all came together, as well as the supervisors from Augusta County and Rockingham who are invested partners in the project, to discuss the renovation.

Henderson said everyone agreed they don’t want any more beds to be added in an expansion effort at the jail. If expansion does happen, it won’t be with beds, but with facility upgrades including the dining room and laundry facility, as well as additional rooms for the staff such as training rooms, meeting rooms and warehouse space, he said.

The jail’s kitchen and medical facility would also be improved in size, as well, he added.

Councilman Terry Short Jr. stayed behind to talk with those who were against the jail expansion before relaying the feedback to Henderson later.

In the end, everyone agreed expanding Middle River would be the wrong move.

“When Terry explained to them that that is not the intent of this council or any of any of the other five jurisdictions at this time, the majority were understandable to that,” Henderson said. “They agreed we need to make some sort of arrangements with those folks.”