Waynesboro struggling to attract new employees to city jobs, retain current ones

“We are now crossing our fingers that people show up on the first day,” Nicholson said. “We had two new hire orientations where people just did not come. When you have one applicant that you offer a job to and then they don’t show up, that’s where we’re at.”

Further regarding public service levels, Nicholson explained that employees have said that they enjoy the city of Waynesboro, their teammates and the culture at their respective work environments. However, “things outside of their control,” such as a lack of backup and/or support eventually leads to burnout for those working to keep the city safe.

“Now, we have one water crew,” Nicholson said. “Everything that water does is on that one crew. They are on call 24/7. That wears on a person. When you’re down officers, the ones that are there, that wears on a person. That good will, leadership and culture starts to deteriorate. We have to get ahead of that.”

At the conclusion of Nicholson’s presentation, Bruce Allen, Waynesboro’s councilman for Ward B, expressed his concerns to his fellow council members.