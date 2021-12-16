Waynesboro struggling to attract new employees to city jobs, retain current ones

FISHERSVILLE — There was concern among Waynesboro city council members about the current and future state of employment in city jobs.
Waynesboro Human Resources Director Nichole Nicholson gave a presentation regarding the compensation, recruitment and retention of city employees at the Waynesboro City Council Retreat on Tuesday. The retreat was held at the BRITE Bus Transit Service building in Fishersville.
Very quickly, it was addressed that the city of Waynesboro is struggling to retain its employees.
“A lot of our competitors have higher wages,” Nicholson said. “Our benefits aren’t necessarily better, they’re pretty much the same. In a lot of cases with some of our competitors, both public and private, those benefits are better. Things like health, vacation, premium pay — those things are just what everyone’s doing now.”
Regarding private competitors, Nicholson compared the city’s wages to those of McKee Foods in Stuarts Draft, whom she said were offering $20 entry level pay, a $1,000 sign-on bonus, wellness programs and other “excellent benefits.” She also presented graphics that revealed starting $13-15 hourly salaries at Chick-fil-A, $16.50 an hour at Amazon, and even $22.65 an hour at the local Target.
The message became clear early, the city just hasn’t been competing with others’ wages.
“People are coming out swinging,” Nicholson said. “This is what we’re battling against.”
She then moved on to compare other city job salaries in Waynesboro to those of its neighbor city, Staunton. The comparisons between the two cities showed relatively the same results when comparing Waynesboro’s wages to private businesses.
As an example, Nicholson explained that a newly hired Staunton sanitation worker with no prior experience can make $17.31 an hour while someone working the equivalent job in Waynesboro makes only $11.10 hourly.
That’s a 36% pay difference.
Nicholson continued by showing that an entry-level equipment operator in Staunton makes $16.81 hourly while Waynesboro only pays $12.48. She also explained to all in attendance that although Waynesboro does pay equally for some city jobs, such as police officers who make $40 hourly in both cities, Waynesboro is “just there” in terms of what they can offer in pay and benefits for its employees.
“When we think about this, this is stuff that our employees are looking at and feeling every day,” Nicholson said. “It’s really creating an environment where if we have someone looking for a job, this is what we’re competing with. If we have current employees, it’s really tough to hang on to them.”
Nicholson further addressed that changes to the economy have created new challenges in terms of competitive pay, as well. For comparison of current salaries, Nicholson also reviewed key points from the city’s 2019 pay study.
“In 2019, minimum wage was $7.25,” Nicholson said. “It’s scheduled to move to $11 at the top of the year.”
Based on further calculations, Nicholson added that living wages for a single Waynesboro employee have also increased in two years from $11.86 an hour in 2019 to $14.38 this year. Additionally, Nicholson said that the city is having difficulty retaining its employees, as well.
Her presentation further addressed that, as a whole, Waynesboro had hired 94 employees since July 1, 2019, but that they’ve lost 124 since then. Specifically regarding public officials, since July 1, 2019, the Waynesboro Police Department has had a 29% turnover of new hires, the Waynesboro Fire Department has had a 0% turnover, and Public Works Operations has had a 51% turnover of new hires.
This is an issue that Waynesboro Police Chief Michael Wilhelm said he knows all too well.
“The police department is struggling just like everybody else,” Wilhelm said. “We are all in stiff competition with our neighbors across the mountain, and up and down the Valley.”
Wilhelm said that “it’s been a struggle” with the staffing levels being so short at the department, so much so that the WPD has had to roll back some of their community events. They’ve even begun scaling down drug investigations and have been pulling officers out of schools and the detective division just to fill slots on patrol in the city.
However, the current low staffing isn’t his biggest fear when regarding a lack of service members in Waynesboro.
“We are currently 26% down,” Wilhelm said. “We have nine vacancies and five people in training. Our big fear is, just like the fire department, we’ve got a lot of people retiring and our experience is going out the building. As a matter of fact, in patrol right now, if you take the supervisors out of the mix, about 70% of your people on patrol have less than four years of experience.”
Regarding recruitment efforts to fill job vacancies, Nicholson said there’s been no shortage of effort to bring more employees in to the city.
“We’re doing everything we can,” Nicholson said. “We’re on the city website, social media, colleges and universities, job boards, in-person and virtual job fairs. If it’s there within our resources and capabilities, we’re doing [it].”
Despite their best efforts, Nicholson explained that the city’s job situation is growing more dire.
“We are now crossing our fingers that people show up on the first day,” Nicholson said. “We had two new hire orientations where people just did not come. When you have one applicant that you offer a job to and then they don’t show up, that’s where we’re at.”
Further regarding public service levels, Nicholson explained that employees have said that they enjoy the city of Waynesboro, their teammates and the culture at their respective work environments. However, “things outside of their control,” such as a lack of backup and/or support eventually leads to burnout for those working to keep the city safe.
“Now, we have one water crew,” Nicholson said. “Everything that water does is on that one crew. They are on call 24/7. That wears on a person. When you’re down officers, the ones that are there, that wears on a person. That good will, leadership and culture starts to deteriorate. We have to get ahead of that.”
At the conclusion of Nicholson’s presentation, Bruce Allen, Waynesboro’s councilman for Ward B, expressed his concerns to his fellow council members.
“These places starting at 13, 14, 16 dollars an hour that used to pay seven, eight dollars an hour, they’re still having trouble getting people to come work [there],” Allen said. “What will it be at in three years? It scares me to try to figure out how we’re going to be able to keep our employees, hire new employees and afford to do it when it seems like every time we throw a dollar there, everything else jumps up $2.50.”
Understanding the concern, the human resources director offered a potential solution.
“We can adopt a market-competitive paying classification system,” Nicholson said. “The way I like to think about it is that you could get an old house, re-do the whole inside, brand new kitchen, all-new appliances, put in new floors … But if the foundation is cracked, it’s all just going to fall apart anyway. That’s what taking money, throwing it at a problem and not fixing the structure does. We need to have a pay structure that works. Otherwise, people are not moving along in their pay scale in a meaningful way and [fall] out of it.”