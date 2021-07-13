With COVID cases rising in Waynesboro, officials urge residents to get vaccinated

The Waynesboro City Council held its first meeting of the new fiscal year at the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building on Monday.

Among many of the key topics addressed, was the pandemic. Council member Dr. Samuel Hostetter of Ward D, who gave his bi-weekly COVID-19 update, said positive cases are increasing in the city.

“There’s been a little disturbing bump in our COVID cases in Waynesboro,” Hostetter said. “If you look, there are several increased days here, up to eight cases a day this past week.”

Reporting on numbers from the Virginia Department of Health, as well as other sources, Hostetter said although Waynesboro’s cases have slightly increased, those results aren’t being seen in neighboring and nearby communities.

Like Hostetter, Mayor Bobby Henderson was also concerned with the recent spike in cases.

“I do have concerns [that] people are still resistant of the shot,” Henderson said. “We’re travelling more and people are going outside of our region. The unvaccinated, when they come back into the region, they’re bringing the virus back with them.”

For comparison, Henderson reflected on polio when he was younger and said everyone received a polio shot, eventually eradicating it.

