With COVID cases rising in Waynesboro, officials urge residents to get vaccinated

The Waynesboro City Council held its first meeting of the new fiscal year at the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building on Monday.
Among many of the key topics addressed, was the pandemic. Council member Dr. Samuel Hostetter of Ward D, who gave his bi-weekly COVID-19 update, said positive cases are increasing in the city.
“There’s been a little disturbing bump in our COVID cases in Waynesboro,” Hostetter said. “If you look, there are several increased days here, up to eight cases a day this past week.”
Reporting on numbers from the Virginia Department of Health, as well as other sources, Hostetter said although Waynesboro’s cases have slightly increased, those results aren’t being seen in neighboring and nearby communities.
Like Hostetter, Mayor Bobby Henderson was also concerned with the recent spike in cases.
“I do have concerns [that] people are still resistant of the shot,” Henderson said. “We’re travelling more and people are going outside of our region. The unvaccinated, when they come back into the region, they’re bringing the virus back with them.”
For comparison, Henderson reflected on polio when he was younger and said everyone received a polio shot, eventually eradicating it.
“The concern is for those that aren’t vaccinated — they’re the ones that [are] going to end up in the hospital,” Henderson said. “If we start getting increased numbers, who knows what the governor might do.”
Bringing restrictions back and starting to close down the economy again were two of the mayor’s concerns.
Numbers for those who’ve been vaccinated in Waynesboro were also addressed, with Hostetter revealing the news wasn’t much better there, either.
“In terms of vaccines, we continue to move unfortunately [with] baby steps,” Hostetter said.
About 52% of the entire population of Waynesboro has had at least one dose, while 47% of those that are eligible have been fully vaccinated, Hostetter said.
In Waynesboro, 64.9% of adults have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Only 59.2% of adults in the city have been fully vaccinated.
“I encourage people to go out and find it,” Hostetter said. “It’s still very widely available.”
That encouragement to seek a vaccine Monday night came with the warning of the Delta variant, which was recently discovered nearby, as well.
“It has been found in Central Virginia,” Hostetter said. “What the statistics around the country tell us is that the vast majority, upwards of 99% of the folks that [have] been hospitalized with it and are dying from it are unvaccinated. If that comes our way, those are the folks it’s going to hit the most.”