A Waynesboro grand jury returned 38 indictments against 21 defendants Monday, including charges against the mother of a Fishburne Military School student accused of abducting her son from the school.

Stephanie Gibson Snead, 42, of Gordonsville, was indicted on charges of felony abduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, said Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter.

Snead was arrested in February after Fishburne notified the Waynesboro Police Department that a student was missing from the school. The student was later found in Orange County with Snead. During a February bond hearing, it was disclosed that Snead no longer had visitation rights with her son.

A Waynesboro prosecutor also told the District Court judge during the bond hearing that the student had been introduced to people using drugs and had used marijuana after going to Orange County.

Ledbetter said Snead’s case is set for a plea hearing in Waynesboro Circuit Court on June 28.

Another indictment Monday was of Brandon Fenton Jackson, 29. Ledbetter said Jackson was indicted on three charges of possession with intent to distribute, two charges of child neglect and one charge of possessing a firearm with intent to distribute drugs.

Jackson’s arrest stemmed from the confiscation of 4,000 pills laced with fentanyl that were found by Waynesboro police.