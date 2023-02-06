The grandparents of a 7-year-old girl who died in an attack by a Rottweiler at their Waynesboro residence last year, have pleaded guilty to charges in the case and will serve time in prison.

The attack happened in January 2022 in the 200 block of Parker Heights Road. In Waynesboro The child died after being taken to Augusta Health. The Rottweiler was impounded after the attack and later euthanized.

Pleading guilty Friday to manslaughter and felony child endangerment in Waynesboro Circuit Court was the girl’s grandmother, Penny Lee Bashlor, 64. The girl’s step-grandfather, Stephen Christopher Kachmar, 61, entered a plea to a charge of felony harboring a vicious canine, said Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter.

Under the original indictment against the two, Bashlor and Kachmar were charged with non-capital murder and four other charges. If convicted under the original charges, they could have each received maximum sentences of 70 years. The indictments against the pair were returned last May after evidence was presented to a special circuit court grand jury.

Both Bashlor and Kachmar were sentenced to individual prison terms of five years, Ledbetter said. But he said both would receive credit for time already served. Both must serve three years of supervised probation and cannot own a canine.

Bashlor and Kachmar must also agree to any conditions imposed by the Department of Social Services in regard to contact with other grandchildren.

The case against Bashlor and Kachmar was set to go to trial next Monday in Waynesboro Circuit Court.

Had the trial been held, Ledbetter said he would have had witness testimony that the Rottweiler had bitten five individuals. More damaging would have been the testimony of a trainer who worked with the dog.

Ledbetter said on two occasions, the trainer told the grandparents to get rid of a gate between the house and family area. The trainer said the dog was guarding the gate. The trainer also would have said the dog “was a ticking time bomb” and should be euthanized. Ledbetter said an autopsy performed on the euthanized dog at a state lab did not reveal any brain injuries.

While the commonwealth’s attorney said he could do nothing to return the 7-year-old girl to life, he was glad to see some closure in the case.

“I was glad to spare the family the trauma of a trial,” he said.

Still unresolved are charges of felony child endangerment against the parents of the 7-year-old, Brooks Anthony Floyd and Alicia Rene Floyd.