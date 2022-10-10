Greenville rezoning and big project dead after landowner withdraws county request

A proposed Greenville rezoning and potential million-square-foot facility in that community is dead for now after the property owner withdrew the rezoning request with Augusta County.

Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said John Rasnick of Augusta County Company LLC emailed his withdrawal of the rezoning Monday. Fitzgerald said he believes Rasnick will submit a different rezoning proposal at a later date for the 109 acres, located off Route 11 and less than a mile from two Riverheads schools.

In his email to county officials, Rasnick said simply “this email is to confirm that Augusta County Company LLC is withdrawing our rezone request on the above property.”

The Greenville community turned out in large numbers last Wednesday for a community meeting at Riverheads Elementary School to show their concerns about the rezoning of the property and the location of a million-square-foot facility there. Greenville residents were also told that if the facility was built, it would generate 2,460 more vehicles a day.

Former Riverheads District Supervisor Nancy Sorrells helped organize the community meeting. Sorrells said on Monday “the county heard us and Mr. Rasnick heard us.” The rezoning had not been voted on as of yet by either the Augusta County Planning Commission or Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

Sorrells said she was gratified that 70 people showed up at Riverheads Elementary last week on such short notice. Fitzgerald, current Riverheads District Supervisor Mike Shull and Augusta County Director of Community Development John Wilkinson all were in attendance at the meeting.

“I’m thankful the county recognizes the concerns of the community,” said Sorrells. Greenville residents were not happy about the lack of information about the rezoning, and one resident told county officials that the project was not the character of the community.

Rasnick said in a telephone interview last week that if the rezoning was approved, the company buying the property would have built a million-square-foot facility. Rasnick said it was not clear what company would have used the new construction, but said another traffic study would be necessary to gauge the impact of the new business.