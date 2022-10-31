Group advocates for moving county courts to Verona

Signs advocating for a move of Augusta County courts to Verona dot familiar roadways in Fishersville and Stuarts Draft.

Augusta County citizens will decide in a referendum a week from Tuesday whether to build court facilities in Staunton, on the site of the current district courts building, or on available land in Verona near the county government center.

Six years ago, the idea of moving from the more than century-old courthouse in Staunton galvanized opponents of the idea, contributing to a two-to-one county referendum defeat of the move to Verona.

This time, the stakes are different. Augusta County is under a court order to improve the safety and security of its court facilities. And whether voters choose Staunton or Verona, the current 1901 courthouse in Staunton won’t be the site of the future courts.

Former Augusta County supervisor Nancy Sorrells is the co-chair of Citizens for Relocating Augusta Courts. Since the summer, the group has made the case for a Verona move at the Augusta County Fair and at community meetings across the county.

Sorrells said it makes more than just financial sense to move to Verona, although an architect hired by Augusta County has estimated that the difference in building in Verona is $24 million less than building in Staunton. The estimate for a Verona courts building is $80 million, while it would cost $104 million to build in Staunton.

Sorrells said building on the district courts site in Staunton involves building on a flood plain, and building up but not out. “It would be a huge distraction for a few years, a huge disruption for the city of Staunton,” she said. Augusta County would also have to pay for temporary courts facilities while the construction takes place.

Citizens for Relocating Augusta Courts has made its case in community meetings, and regularly distributes fliers at county football games to urge the move. Sorrells said it is important for next Tuesday’s vote to be decisive for the move to Verona.

She remembers the resistance to construction of Augusta Health in Fishersville in the 1980s. The pushback involved holdouts wanting to maintain community hospitals in Staunton and Waynesboro.

“It tore the community apart. Now people realize it was the best thing that ever happened,” she said. “I don’t want this to be 51 to 49. I want it (the Verona option) overwhelmingly. This needs to be something we embrace.”

Augusta County has done its share to inform, offering details of the courthouse choices on the county website, and holding information sessions at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. Augusta County Communications Director Mia Kivlighan said the Oct. 18 event drew a small number of participants, about 10 to 12.

Should voters approve the construction of Verona court facilities, Sorrells wants to make certain that the new courthouse reflects Augusta County history. That includes a proper location for plaques honoring war dead from the area now outside the current courthouse and a proper location for a portrait of Virginia native and Supreme Court Justice John Marshall.

Sorrells said it is also important to make sure the 1901 courthouse in Staunton “has a long and wonderful life” and is repurposed properly. The Staunton courthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was designed by architect T.J. Collins.