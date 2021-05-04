Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin visits Red August Farm in Waynesboro

“Elections have consequences, and as Virginians the last eight years, the consequences have been crushing,” Youngkin said. “We have a chance now to make decisions.”

On the topic of abortion, Youngkin spoke out against the handling of the issue by democrats in Virginia over the last decade as proposals to loosen abortion laws keep being filed.

He said he would fight against any further bills, even if no one else will.

“I’m pro-life,” Youngkin said. “I cannot believe where this governor [Northam] has taken us. Taxpayer money paying for abortions and advocating to keep a child who formed in the image of God comfortable while we decide whether that child lives or dies. This is not Virginia. I will stand up for the unborn.”

Schools have struggled to get students in the buildings since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is something Youngkin plans to change if elected.

He cited a conversation with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to illustrate part of his plan to get kids back in school five days a week. DeSantis discussed telling the teacher’s unions that their options were to “show up to work or be fired.”

A lifelong member of the NRA, Youngkin believes firmly in the right for Americans to bear arms.