Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin visits Red August Farm in Waynesboro

Ahead of Saturday’s convention, gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin held a meet and greet Tuesday evening at Red August Farm in Waynesboro.
The Richmond and Virginia Beach-native discussed a myriad of issues with residents, including election reform, bearing arms, fighting for the unborn and first amendment protection.
Youngkin recently secured an endorsement from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who will join him on his campaign stops on Wednesday and Thursday. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has also offered his endorsement for the candidate.
The event began with Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, leading a moment of silence for Waynesboro’s Anne Seaton, who died in a car crash April 23 when her vehicle was struck by a driver who was under the influence.
“If you ever met her, she was your friend,” Campbell said. “She was this fabulous person to be around.”
Youngkin is coming off a 30-year business career, which he exited last summer to pursue a gubernatorial campaign. He said his business experience will translate to success that a typical politician may not see.
If elected, he plans to lead the state away from the administrations of Terry McAuliffe and Gov. Ralph Northam, which he said have been detrimental to the Commonwealth.
“Elections have consequences, and as Virginians the last eight years, the consequences have been crushing,” Youngkin said. “We have a chance now to make decisions.”
On the topic of abortion, Youngkin spoke out against the handling of the issue by democrats in Virginia over the last decade as proposals to loosen abortion laws keep being filed.
He said he would fight against any further bills, even if no one else will.
“I’m pro-life,” Youngkin said. “I cannot believe where this governor [Northam] has taken us. Taxpayer money paying for abortions and advocating to keep a child who formed in the image of God comfortable while we decide whether that child lives or dies. This is not Virginia. I will stand up for the unborn.”
Schools have struggled to get students in the buildings since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is something Youngkin plans to change if elected.
He cited a conversation with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to illustrate part of his plan to get kids back in school five days a week. DeSantis discussed telling the teacher’s unions that their options were to “show up to work or be fired.”
A lifelong member of the NRA, Youngkin believes firmly in the right for Americans to bear arms.
Youngkin laid out a five-step plan to reform elections, which he called a “democracy issue.”
The first step is to make the Virginia Department of Elections independent. He pushed for voter records to be checked every 30 days to expunge any relocated or deceased voters. Voters will need a state-issued ID to vote.
“You need an ID in Virginia to get a library card. You should have one to vote,” Youngkin said.
He finished his plan by saying absentee voters must provide proof of their identity with their social security number. When mailing their ballot back, they must have someone else’s signature on the ballot to further verify identity.
The Republican Convention will be held on May 8 and Youngkin encouraged all in attendance to list him as their first choice for the governor of Virginia.