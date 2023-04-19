Sears announced several General Assembly endorsements this week. Head, R-Botetourt, is the Republican nominee for the Senate seat. The district includes Waynesboro, Staunton and part of Augusta County. Previously, Head received the endorsement of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

In announcing the endorsement, Head said the lieutenant governor “is a passionate advocate for conservative values in Richmond. Alongside her, Attorney General Miyares, and Governor Youngkin, we are working to make our Commonwealth the best place to live, work, raise a family, and retire in the country. We are cutting taxes, restoring law and order, and fighting against radical policies that seek to infringe upon our rights.”