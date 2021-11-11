Sen. Tim Kaine speaks at Fishburne Military School's ceremony for Veterans Day

In a six-day time span, both U.S. senators representing Virginia have visited Waynesboro.
After, Sen. Mark Warner’s tour of Waynesboro High School last week, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., visited Fishburne Military School on Wednesday afternoon to attend a Veteran’s Day ceremony.
In addition to attending the ceremony, Kaine, along with Waynesboro mayor Bobby Henderson, spoke to the cadets inside the military school’s quadrangle.
“Our cadet’s numbers may be small, but our hearts, our minds and our respect for our nation and our respect for our veterans is big-minded,” said Henderson, a retired military member.
“Military gave me the opportunity to do something bigger than [myself],” Henderson said. “Entering the military, a person finds a leader within them self. Serving in the military, a person finds their leadership and their potential.”
Henderson then introduced Kaine to the cadets.
At the beginning of his speech, Kaine spoke about his father-in-law, Linwood Holton, who died two weeks ago at the age of 98. Holton, a former governor of Virginia, fought in the Pacific during World War II.
Although Kaine has no military experience, his son was a member of the United States Marines and is now in the reserves, helping Marines transition from active duty to veteran status.
In his speech, Kaine mentioned the names and ages of the 13 U.S. service members who died in the Kabul airport attacks in August.
The essence of military service Kaine said, was not only being willing to sacrifice yourself for your friends next to you, but to be willing to lay your life down for someone you don’t even know.
“That sacrifice is astounding,” Kaine said.
Kaine said he enjoyed his visit to Waynesboro.
“Being in the senate, being in the Armed Services Committee, I like to do them in different parts of the state. I’ve done them in Richmond, I’ve done them in Hampton Roads, I’ve done them in Southwest Virginia. But I hadn’t done one in the Valley,” Kaine said. “There aren’t many days on the calendar that completely unify everyone. Today is one of those days, and it was really good to come and be here at Fishburne,” Kaine said.