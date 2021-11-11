Sen. Tim Kaine speaks at Fishburne Military School's ceremony for Veterans Day

The essence of military service Kaine said, was not only being willing to sacrifice yourself for your friends next to you, but to be willing to lay your life down for someone you don’t even know.

“Being in the senate, being in the Armed Services Committee, I like to do them in different parts of the state. I’ve done them in Richmond, I’ve done them in Hampton Roads, I’ve done them in Southwest Virginia. But I hadn’t done one in the Valley,” Kaine said. “There aren’t many days on the calendar that completely unify everyone. Today is one of those days, and it was really good to come and be here at Fishburne,” Kaine said.