Horseshoe champion Eli Sullivan to appear at Stuarts Draft tournament

World Cadet Horseshoe champion Eli Sullivan of Crozet will participate in a tournament this weekend in Stuarts Draft.
The 10-year-old Sullivan of Crozet will appear in the Mountain View Singles Tournament that starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at Schneider Park in Stuarts Draft.
There is a $20 entry fee and trophies and plaques will be given to winners in their respective classes.
Spectators and walk ups are welcome. The Mountain View Singles Tournament is a Virginia Horseshoe Association sanctioned event.
News Virginian Staff Reports
