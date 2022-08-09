 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horseshoe champion Eli Sullivan to appear at Stuarts Draft tournament

World Cadet Horseshoe champion Eli Sullivan of Crozet will participate in a tournament this weekend in Stuarts Draft.

The 10-year-old Sullivan of Crozet will appear in the Mountain View Singles Tournament that starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at Schneider Park in Stuarts Draft.

There is a $20 entry fee and trophies and plaques will be given to winners in their respective classes.

Spectators and walk ups are welcome. The Mountain View Singles Tournament is a Virginia Horseshoe Association sanctioned event.

