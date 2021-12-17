In need of a Christmas miracle: Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign falling short of goal

The Waynesboro Salvation Army is looking for a little extra help this holiday season.
The charitable organization is around $16,000 short of its goal of $82,000 in donations as the window to meet that goal shrinks, according to Lt. Rachel Pruitt.
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign ends Friday, leaving only a few days left to bridge the deficit, Pruitt said.
“The Red Kettle Campaign funds our whole year pretty much,” Pruitt said. “It helps us to offer services all year-round, not just at Christmas. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and if this is behind, then it impacts the following year.”
While they have been receiving a steady stream of donations, Pruitt said more volunteers are needed, as they have plenty of time slots to fill for bellringers.
The number of bellringers has been hampered by the effects of COVID-19 this year.
“Some people don’t feel comfortable standing and helping us ring the bell,” Pruitt said of the difficulties finding volunteers this year. “We rely totally on volunteers to ring the bell for us, so if we don’t have people signing up, we don’t have our spots covered.”
One example of the people you’ll see ringing the bells this holiday season is Charlie Guggenheimer, a member of the Waynesboro Salvation Army’s advisory board. He began with the organization last year after being recommended to join by his friend Timothy Jo. Jo led the organization until his departure in June of 2020.
Residents of Waynesboro can see Guggenheimer out ringing the bells this year, as he continues to enjoy the work the organization accomplishes.
“I started understanding what they do and how they do it and just really fell in love with the social services aspect of the organization,” Guggenheimer said of his beginning with The Salvation Army. “The people that come in; they need help. There are no questions asked. We give them whatever help we can, as much as we can.”
However, this Christmas will look a little different for Guggenheimer. He always rang the bell, but he recently moved from Waynesboro to Lynchburg to be closer to his older brother, who suffers from health problems.
Instead of using the distance as a means of taking a step back from bellringing, Guggenheimer leaned into continuing to help the Waynesboro community.
“I made the decision that rather than do Christmas with them, I was going to ring the bell,” Guggenheimer said. “I told my family and my friends that this year I’m going to do Christmas a little differently, ‘I’m going to ring the bell a lot, and I’ll think about you while I’m ringing the bell. I’ll think about how lucky you are, and I am for these people who give so much.’”
The Waynesboro Salvation Army is also doing additional fundraising next week with Palindrome Day on Wednesday, an event that marks a date that reads the same forward and backward.
People are encouraged to donate on Palindrome Day in increments involving two — the central number in the date — whether that be $2, $22, or $222.
As the days in the year run out, the Waynesboro Salvation Army remains optimistic.
“We have faith that it will all work out in the end, but when we only have a few days left to ring the bell, and we’re this far behind, it’s a little nerve-wracking,” Pruitt said.
People who are interested in volunteering for the Red Kettle Campaign can sign up on registertoring.com.