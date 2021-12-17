In need of a Christmas miracle: Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign falling short of goal

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Residents of Waynesboro can see Guggenheimer out ringing the bells this year, as he continues to enjoy the work the organization accomplishes.

“I started understanding what they do and how they do it and just really fell in love with the social services aspect of the organization,” Guggenheimer said of his beginning with The Salvation Army. “The people that come in; they need help. There are no questions asked. We give them whatever help we can, as much as we can.”

However, this Christmas will look a little different for Guggenheimer. He always rang the bell, but he recently moved from Waynesboro to Lynchburg to be closer to his older brother, who suffers from health problems.

Instead of using the distance as a means of taking a step back from bellringing, Guggenheimer leaned into continuing to help the Waynesboro community.

“I made the decision that rather than do Christmas with them, I was going to ring the bell,” Guggenheimer said. “I told my family and my friends that this year I’m going to do Christmas a little differently, ‘I’m going to ring the bell a lot, and I’ll think about you while I’m ringing the bell. I’ll think about how lucky you are, and I am for these people who give so much.’”